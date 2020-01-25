advertisement

Prospects are fun in any form of fantasy baseball. They’re the new toy in the toy box, and the unknown they bring is half the fun. But we often overestimate them and the immediate impact they have. And just like that we forget them the following year.

Take, for example, Luis Robert for 2020. When Robert starts designing the season, he has a lot of steam, and the projections like him a lot too. However, if he doesn’t meet these expectations, he’ll be the first choice among teenagers in 2021. In redraft leagues, it’s wise to be careful with the prospects, especially with the best-performing players. They are usually created in a place where the ROI is very, very low. Drawing is all about value, remember that.

But what about long-term leagues? How should you address beginners and interested parties and what should you pay attention to in order to evaluate them? We’ll get you on the right track with instructions on how to approach them.

Keep the list in mind

We love lists of interested parties. They are excellent and the people who work on them usually do a fantastic job. But the thing to remember is that many of the top 100 prospect lists you see online are geared towards real baseball value rather than fantasy value. I usually try to find the lists that are suitable for fantasy baseball when evaluating perspectives for fantasy purposes, although I still read the great works in places like FanGraphs, MLB Pipeline and Baseball America.

Websites such as ProspectsLive, Fantrax, The Athletic and Razzball are great websites that you can use as a bookmark for your potential reviews, aimed at the fantasy community.

Know where the waste is going

In 2011, Scott McKinney wrote an excellent article on the success and failure rates of top potential customers. He examined the top 100 prospects for Baseball America from 1990 to 2003 and used WAR to determine their success rate. He found that 70 percent of those interested failed and that meeting prospects had a higher success rate than recruiting (more on that later).

Baseball America made its own contribution in 2019, examining the success rate of the top 100 potential customers who became future all-stars. They found that 61 percent of the All-Stars were top 100 candidates from 2009 to 2008.

For me, I tend to look at the prospects in layers. The top 10 prospects are above average for elite contributors. Eleven to 25 are above average. Twenty-six to 50 are average. From 51 it is a toss and there is not much left to distinguish 51 from 150 for example. At this point it is personal preference.

Getting a top 100 prospect sounds great in a store, but always try to find a top 50 man or higher if you can.

Future production

Let’s take a look at MLB Pipeline’s top 10 prospects for each year from 2010 to 2018 options:

10

Heyward

Strasburg

Stanton

Posey

matusz

Jennings

Feliz

Alvarez

Smoak

Bumg-Arner

11

Trout

Hellickson

Harper

brown

Ackley

A. Chapman

Moustakas

Hosmer

Montero

Tehran

12

Moore

Harper

Trout

Tehran

S. Miller

Machado

Profar

Taillon

Farmer

Bundy

13

Profar

Bundy

Taveras

Myers

T. Walker

T. d’Arnaud

J. Fernandez

Wheeler

Cole

Skaggs

14

Buxton

Bogaerts

Taveras

Sano

Bradley

T. Walker

Baez

Correa

Bryant

Lindor

15

Buxton

Bryant

Correa

Lindor

Russell

Giolito

C. Seager

Urias

Gallo

Synder-Gaard

16

C. Seager

Buxton

Giolito

Urias

Crawford

Arcia

Moncada

Swanson

Gallo

Glasnow

17

Benint-Endi

Moncada

Torres

Swanson

Rosario

Reyes

Crawford

Robles

Glasnow

grasslands

18

Ohtani

Acuna

Guerrero

Jimenez

Torres

Robles

Senzel

Tatis

Whitley

Kopech

Overall, there are only a few names in the top 10 of each class that were not outstanding imagination options for managers. Names like Brian Matusz, Dustin Ackley and Desmond Jennings were missing, while others like Oscar Taveras, Jose Fernandez and Tyler Skaggs tragically broke their careers.

Overall, the success rate is pretty impressive. These are the types you want to target.

What I’m looking for

When evaluating prospects, I want to address those who are in my competition window. If I have the impression that I can fight for a title in the next three years, I want to win players who are close to the big leagues. I choose boys like Nico Hoerner over a Marco Luciano who is years away. It’s okay to bore Josh Jung about an exciting Robert Puason, which might be great but will arrive when my window closes. That’s why I have Andrew Vaughn in my first-year 2020 player draft ranking ahead of Jasson Dominguez. I expect Dominguez to be the superior fantasy option, but I want someone who is ready now.

As the record discipline becomes less and less important as I progress, I would like to see someone on the record whose exercise rate is a manageable percentage. If they get 25 percent in the double-A segment, I can go on a growth path with the promotion to the triple-A segment and the major leagues. The same goes with step rate. If a player in the lower age groups has a very low miter rate, this is a red flag for me.

What about jugs, you say?

Well, I usually fade them, especially in dynasty leagues. The success rate for jugs is so low and we see arm injuries or flame outbreaks in them all the time. I’m going to grab nine out of ten thugs – prospect or big leaguer.

But I’m a realist. I know you need guns to keep up. Although I always try to swap major league weapons with some top prospects, I will occasionally target advanced pitching prospects. I really like college weapons in first drafts, and that’s because they’re closer to the big leagues and more advanced. That said, I’m going to miss the Mackenzie Gores of the world, but that’s fine.

I will usually target people who have a decent sample in Double-A and / or Triple-A, and I will usually hide the subordinate people. In an already risky position, the risk is simply too great.

Finally, be careful when reading the guys scouting reports. There are many potential customers who are in love with each and every potential customer, and these experts assume that they are close to aces or bats. We have to apply the brakes and realize that these projections that are thrown away usually have a result of about 15 percent.

