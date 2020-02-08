advertisement

One of the most entertaining, engaging, and expectant parts of a dynasty league is the rookie design. However, getting ready for your Dynasty League’s rookie designs can be difficult and sometimes confusing. With that in mind, we’ve identified some necessary steps to dominate your rookie design. Let’s dive in

Familiarize yourself with perspectives

The first step in preparing for a dynasty league rookie draft is to familiarize yourself with the best prospects in each position. Generally, you want to create a list of 50-60 names to watch. This can be done before or after the NFL draft. To begin, you want to find out the names of the top 15-20 wide receivers, the top 15-20 running backs, the top 10 quarterbacks and the top 10 tight ends. If you start early, you will be prompted to proactively purchase additional rookie drafts or simply to upgrade during the season. The closer you get to the current draft of your league, the more information your opposing owners receive and the more difficult it can be to distinguish a goal from them.

Assess perspectives

Assessing the outlook is the next step. Since you are already watching football, you can see some of the characteristics of a good perspective. Film and data should be combined because they complement the much needed context and close gaps in knowledge.

When someone says “watch a movie”, it means that they are watching the actual game tape, in contrast to the two to eight minute highlight package of the best pieces of a player season or career. Highlight packages do not give you the full picture of a player. If you are looking for a feature film, you can simply search for the name of the player with the corresponding year behind it. When you’re ready to spend some money to speed up this process considerably, you should sign up for Dynasty Nerds. They have a movie room with sections of the best views from the next three design classes.

Analytics is as important as watching movies and is often preferred for those who may not have the time and / or inclination to watch a movie to form their own opinion. Instead, these owners rely on others to watch movies and do the analysis. Analyzing perspectives from a variety of teams and conferences (and sometimes departments) is no easy task. In this sense, “market share” and “dominator rating” have become popular analysis tools. The market share is used to assess the prospects against each other and the Dominator rating is used to determine the age of the outbreak. Market share is a percentage of a team’s receptions, yards, or touchdowns. There are also market shares for rushing statistics, but it’s not that helpful. As a benchmark, I prefer the market share in the reception area. Breakout age is the age at which a player reaches a certain percentage threshold of a team’s receptions, receives yards and combines touchdowns. If you would like free market share data courtesy of Peter Howard and Zeno Muscarella (two of my colleagues from the recently acquired FFStatistics), you can find it here. If you are looking for free breakout dates, you will find individual numbers here. If you’re specifically looking for recipient numbers, check out this tweet from Jesse Reeves.

Evaluate landing sites

Landing site assessment is simply a question of projecting depth charts. Of course, this is not as easy as it sounds to some, so our Expert Consensus Ranking (ECR) will be of great help. When evaluating landing sites, it is important to take a long-term perspective, since only redraft managers should consider the strength of the landing site for the coming season alone as a differentiator for separating and grading newcomers.

translucent design

Rookie Mock Drafts are an indispensable tool for preparing your rookie draft. Filling out a one-person mock to choose from based on your competitors’ preferences and tendencies is a great tool that shouldn’t be ignored. The biggest resource, however, can be the FantasyPros DraftWizard. Using the design simulator, you can do a complete rookie mock in less than five minutes. This way you can test different strategies and potentially different opinions to formulate your selection in the mock.

ADP and ECR

Dynasty Average Draft Position (ADP) and ECR are important tools to help you prepare for your rookie design. The ADP data shows us where certain players come off the board in the drafts that make up the sample. Many will use this ADP data to inform their own selection designs for beginners. So at least you have to be clear about it in order not to have a competitive disadvantage. The DynastyLeagueFootball.com website hosts bogus designs and collects ADP data and is worth a subscription to ADP data. The rankings of numerous experts are summarized in the ECR and averaged to a consensus. FantasyPros is enjoying growing popularity every day. In every league based directly on FantasyPros ECR (and this applies to all sports), there are very often multiple managers who make it an invaluable resource for not being placed again in a competitive disadvantage position.

–

bonus

clip Cast

If podcasts are your preferred medium for collecting information, you’ve covered clipcast. Clipcast is a podcast search tool that allows you to search for specific keywords and get results that display specific clips based on that search term.

Devy leagues

In Devy leagues, those participating in Dynasty leagues often have the greatest competitive advantage. Devy leagues are leagues in which you set the rights for college players. Participation in such designs forces owners to familiarize themselves with the best prospects in college football early on. This will significantly shorten your learning curve when these players enter a certain design class.

Dynasty Rookie Draft Pick trading post

When participating in a rookie draft, you need to understand and understand the nuances of not only trading but also trading rookie draft picks. This piece breaks it open from many angles and can be read by all dynasty managers, whether new or old.

