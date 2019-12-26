advertisement

It is Christmas morning and you have just received your shiny new phone. You have sorted the new SIM card (if necessary). But how do you transfer all your photos, contacts, emails and music to your new device? And how easy is it to switch from Android to iOS and vice versa? Continue reading…

First a warning word. Regardless of which system you switch to, first back up everything on your mobile phone. This way you can get your information back at any time if something goes wrong. Also, do not pass on or reset your old phone until you are satisfied that all of your information and content has been saved on your new phone.

advertisement

iOS to iOS

Apple makes it very easy to switch to a new phone. If you don’t have automatic cloud switch backups on your iPhone, you need to back up your phone to the cloud or connect to iTunes first – you can still do so – and back up everything to your laptop using iTunes. Depending on which option you choose, you may have to download certain things again. For example, iCloud backups cannot back up data that is already in the cloud, such as B. Your photos (if you use iCloud Photo Library), Touch ID settings, and your iCloud Music Library and App Store content. Music or apps that you purchased through iTunes can be downloaded again if necessary. When backing up, the app data should be taken into account.

For iTunes backups, you will need to download iTunes and App Store content again unless you transfer purchases during the backup when prompted. You’ll also need to re-sync your music, videos, and books that you’ve imported to your device through iTunes and set up Touch ID again. Health, activity, and keychain data are only backed up if you select encrypted backups.

Once you’ve sorted the backup, all you have to do is tell iCloud (or iTunes) to submit the backup.

Through iCloud:

Turn on your new device. You should see a “hello” screen. Follow the on-screen instructions until you get to the WiFi screen. Log in to your local WiFi network and follow the instructions until you get to the Apps & Data screen. Tap Restore from iCloud Backup> Next. You will be asked to log in with your Apple ID and then select a backup. You may be asked to sign in to iTunes or the App Store. Once you’ve done this, the backup will be installed on your device. Leave it connected to the WiFi until everything has downloaded and you are satisfied that all of your content is there.

Via iTunes:

You may have heard that Apple killed iTunes on WWDC this year, but you can still back up the software – or at least from Christmas Eve.

Turn on the new phone and wait for the “Hello” screen. Follow the on-screen instructions until you get to the Apps & Data screen. Choose Restore from iTunes Backup> Next. Connect your new iPhone to the PC on which you backed up your old phone. Open iTunes and click your device icon. A screen with the option to restore the backup and a list of available backups is displayed. Your will (most likely) be the most recent backup available.

Then go, have a cup of tea, get Netflix and let the software work.

You can then sync your iPhone with iTunes to get content – music, movies, etc. – that hasn’t been found.

Android to iOS

Given the fact that Android and iOS are both trying to entice each other’s customers away, it’s not surprising that switching your phone from one to another has become an easier process. In 2015, Apple introduced the new Move to iOS app, which enables Android customers to switch to Apple more quickly and easily.

If your new device is running iOS 9 or higher – we are now set to iOS 13 – and your old Android device is Android 4.0 or higher, you can move everything with the app.

Go to the Google Play Store on your Android phone and search for Move to iOS. Install the app. On your new iPhone, start the setup for the phone from the “Hello” screen. However, when you get to the Apps & Data page, choose Move data from Android.

Open the Move to iOS app on your Android device. Tap Next, read the Terms of Use, and tap Agree> Next.

A screen labeled “Move from Android” will appear on your iOS device. Tap Next and wait for the code to appear. Enter the code on your Android device and you will be taken to the “Transfer data” screen. Select the content you want to move – contacts, message history, photos, emails, calendars, free apps (if available) – then tap Next and let the two devices do the work.

Wait for the charging bar on your iPhone to finish regardless of what your Android device tells you.

Once everything is transferred, continue setting up your iOS device using the on-screen instructions.

iOS to Android

You can take your photos, music, and contacts with you from iOS to Android, but unfortunately paid apps are left behind.

All you need to do to back up your pictures is download Google Photos. You get 15 GB of space between all of your Google services, including Google Drive, if you want to keep the photos in their original resolution. If you accept a small compression, you can use Google Photos to back up an unlimited number of images to your Google Account.

Open the Google Photos app. If you have a Gmail account, log in to the service using that username and password. Click Menu in the upper left corner, then choose Settings> Backup & Sync and turn on Backup & Sync. All of your photos will be uploaded to the cloud.

To back up your iTunes music, you need access to a PC with your iTunes account. Download the Play Music Manager here and install it on your PC. You need to sign in with your Google ID. During setup you will be asked where to save your music. Select “iTunes” and select “Upload all songs and playlists”. Once you have everything installed and ready to use, you can upload up to 50,000 titles to your account that can be accessed on any device. You can continue to use your iTunes account if you wish.

Contacts are the other thing everyone needs. As an iPhone user, you have probably used iCloud to sync your contacts, but you can transfer them to Google. Open iCloud.com on a desktop PC or laptop and log in with the iCloud ID. Choose contacts. This will open your list of numbers and email addresses stored in your account. Select All Contacts and click the gear icon in the lower left corner. Choose Select All. Then click the gear icon again and select Export vCard. All of your contacts are now saved as a VCF file that you can upload directly to your Google Account.

Sign in to your Google account on your PC. Go to Google.com/contacts and select “Import” from the menu on the left side of the screen. Select the location of the VCF file you saved and click Import. You will now see a list of contacts in your Google account.

Android to Android

If you switch to a new Android handset, this can be a relatively simple process. Some manufacturers have their own specific methods – Huawei has an option to “clone” the phone, Samsung has a smart switch.

In general, however, when you start setting up your new handset, you will be asked if you want to restore your information from a backup, and you will be given the option of certain backups in a drop-down menu. This should transfer settings, app data, etc. to your new phone.

To ensure that it is activated on your old phone, go to Settings> Backup and reset and select Back up my data. This will secure your phone in the cloud.

Contacts and photos are likely already stored in your Google account. Otherwise, you can sync all of your contacts on your old phone by going to Settings> Accounts> Google and choosing the address of your Gmail account. Check Sync contacts is activated. You can also force a sync by clicking Sync Now.

Images on your phone are likely already stored in Google Photos. Otherwise, you can set it up easily. If Google Photos isn’t on your phone, download the app from the Play Store.

Open the Google Photos app and tap the menu icon. Tap Settings> Backup and sync. Turn it on To perform an immediate backup, click Backup & Sync> Backup All.

If everything else fails, you can transfer contacts, photos, videos, and other content via Bluetooth, although this can be a time-consuming project.

Apps that don’t make the cut can be downloaded again from the Play Store. You can also sign in on a desktop at play.google.com/apps and check your Google account to see which apps you’ve downloaded or purchased in the past and choose which ones you want to install on your new phone. As soon as your new handset has an internet connection, the download will start automatically.

advertisement