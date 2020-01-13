advertisement

What about January that brings a certain level of food melancholy with it? Is it the excesses of the past few weeks, Christmas and New Year, in which the consumption of food and drinks never seems to stop?

Oscar Wilde wrote: “Moderation is a fatal thing. Nothing works as well as abundance. “That may be fine for a while, but soon our body begins to ask us to slow down and maybe treat them better in terms of the food we consume.

Eating less and cooking lighter dishes is definitely a good idea in January. Perhaps drinking a few glasses of kombucha or kefir to regulate our gut would not go astray. I love making my own kombucha and it’s not that difficult.

Kombucha is a fermented drink that is usually made from tea. But I made Kombucha with so many other flavors.

How to make your own kombucha

Of course, you can order a scoby (a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) online, but there is an easier way.

If you buy a bottle of unpasteurized kombucha in a shop (usually 330 ml), you can make your own bottle. You will know that when you read the bottom of the bottle it is not pasteurized. It should also be a little cloudy. This is important because when it is pasteurized, there is no scoby.

Bring 1 liter of water to the boil with 120 g of sugar. When the sugar has dissolved, remove from the heat and let cool. Add your bottle of Kombucha. Place in a glass tumbler and cover. Store in a warm place for a few weeks. The Scoby will develop above. Mix it once a week.

When the Scoby is solid and round, remove it and discard the liquid. Then start all over again. Warm up a liter of water with 120 g of sugar and any taste you like (easiest with tea – two tablespoons of green or black leaves or four tea bags). Allow the liquid to cool, then strain the leaves or remove the bags, add the Scoby and cover. Try in three to four days. It should taste slightly acidic and bubble a little.

