During the decade that I write about the Oscars, I have made a fundamental assumption about their meaning that may not be entirely justified by the conditions in which they are awarded. I have long thought that what distinguishes the Oscars from the honors awarded at other ceremonies, such as the Golden Globes, is the participation of Hollywood itself: the idea that the Oscars represent the idealized image of the ‘American film industry, the work which he collectively chooses to present as the best it has to offer. Based on this notion, the Oscars have an element of interest and significance that extends far beyond the ballyhoo and even unwise choices.

When the Academy was founded in 1927, its purpose was not to award prizes but to mediate in disputes and thereby prevent the formation of unions in the film industry. The awards were an afterthought – the first were announced in 1929. The thirty-six founding members of the Academy were all employed and active in the film industry at the time (and its ranks quickly expanded to two one hundred and thirty). Of course, the business was different at the time. It was a new industry, too new to have many retirees. Furthermore, it was not, for the most part, an independent industry, but an industry in which artists and other staff tended to be contracted. In the years that followed, the studio system collapsed; most actors, directors and technicians now work on a freelance basis, from film to film, thus leaving the notion of present employment in doubt. (Those who are between projects are still working – but what about those who are “between projects”?) In order to diversify its membership, the Academy has grown by almost fifty percent in the past three years; it now has around nine thousand members, thirty-two percent of whom are women and sixteen percent of whom are people of color.

As Kristopher Tapley reported, in Variety, the Academy first treated membership as a lifetime mandate, but changed its statutes in 1970 to reserve voting for people who worked in the field. However, the Academy practically did not apply such rules and, in 2016, when it announced its intention to do so, and thus put long inactive members on an inactive list, the outcry was extreme, with a long idle member ridiculously comparing the proposal to a Nazi euthanasia program. Shortly thereafter, the Academy backtracked, explicitly re-establishing the concept of lifetime voting privileges for many members and excluding retirement as a reason for non-voting.

The Academy is wrong. Applying an inactive list, and doing it strictly, is exactly what the Academy should do. No member should lose membership due to inactivity – but voting should be limited to those who have worked in the company for a significant role in the past five years. I don’t think the quality of appointments and awards will improve simply by excluding votes from non-working members. It is not a question of reducing the ranks of older voters; the youngest would also be affected. I have no reason to suspect that these people, whether older or younger, have a narrower taste or outlook than those active in the film industry. Employed people of all ages have no monopoly on good judgment. However, winning the votes to focus the Oscars on those currently in the field, rather than including the voices of those who, at some point in the past, worked on films, would restore the Academy to its significance paramount: the news the image the industry has of itself. At the very least, Hollywood – Hollywood today – will have to take its rewards, face its judgments, and not ignore the selection of films such as “Green Book” and “1917” in the field of strange rules.

With a reduction in votes to a body of voting members currently or very recently working, the Academy will appear not only symbolically representative of the industry, but literally. This is where the voting limit would have a – psychological – effect on those who are currently working. Would the more exemplary role of the Academy influence the choices of these voters? I hope so. Currently, with many inactive members influencing results, appointments and rewards are decided by people who have little personal interest in the result.

Who more than moviegoers or artists in general are aware of the effect that their ideas, their statements, their judgments have on those who pay attention to them? There is something affirmative, declarative, controversial in the awards; they are critics in action. The votes of those who are far from the state of the art and the company are the equivalent of judgments on social networks thrown behind a mask of anonymity. At the moment, the Oscars reflect the Academy, but the Academy only reflects its august name; plausible denial and avoidance of responsibility are an integral part of the current system. Paradoxically, counting only the votes of members with an interest in the image of the industry put forward by the industry would throw the Oscars the bright light of responsibility, would, in fact, be a program of truth as a reward. It would be a severe test, making the Academy and its prices an immediate relevance, no more and no less than that of Hollywood itself.

