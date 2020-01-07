advertisement

Real Madrid – Atlético Madrid

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2020

Kick-off time: 4 p.m. Spanish time

flights

LaLiga kick-off times are only confirmed three or four weeks before the start of the game – each game is played for television at a different time. That said, planning a trip and booking accommodation can be difficult, but in the case of Real Madrid, which plays at home on a Saturday afternoon, it is possible not to stay at all.

On Saturday morning, February 1st, you can fly from Dublin to Madrid with Ryanair at 6:25 a.m. The arrival in the Spanish capital is at 10 a.m.

This gives you enough time to either go straight to the floor and enjoy some of the tapas bars and restaurants, or even better, take a couple of hours to the city center before taking the subway to the Bernabéu.

To return home, Ryanair flies back to Dublin at 9:30 p.m. Spanish time for € 35.03 and lands in Ireland at 11:10 p.m.

So these are return flights for only € 93.86.

Get on the floor

In contrast to many modern stadiums that are far outside the city, the Bernabéu is located in the city center of Madrid on the Paseo de la Castellana.

Take underground line 10 to the Santiago Bernabéu stop, which is directly opposite the stadium. The best way to get to the Plaza de España or Tribunales in the city center is by this line.

If you come directly from the airport, it is best to take underground line 8 and get off at the Nuevos Ministerios stop. From there, the Bernabéu is 10 minutes away on foot or a station on line 10, which you can reach at the train station.

tickets

Now comes the hard part. Tickets for Real Madrid games are only available to the general public a few days beforehand on the club’s website. Incidentally, this website is particularly easy to buy tickets. While you can buy a ticket on-site for most games, the Madrid Derby almost never does. In this case, the tickets will be sold at 10 p.m. https://www.realmadrid.com/de/tickets on January 27th. This match is also one of the most expensive of the season in Bernabéu. So expect more than € 100 for a ticket, unless you want to sit in the gods.

If you are planning a trip to see Real Madrid on a different team, you can buy tickets for just € 30.

Do you want to make a weekend out of it?

With five games taking place on Sunday, February 2nd, there are a number of options across Spain if you want to play a second game. This weekend you can even see Real Madrid in Bernabéu and Barcelona in Nou Camp.

Barça plays Levante at home on Sunday evening at 9 p.m. Getting from Madrid to Barcelona is easy as there is a direct train every half hour on Sunday mornings, which takes around three hours. Booking through www.thetrainline.com is easy as the website is in English and is generally very good value for money. On Sunday morning, a single ticket from € 67.50 to € 76.25 is enough.

Alternatively, there are flights at 6.30 a.m., 9.05 a.m. and 11.55 a.m. with Vueling for less than € 50, which will take you to Barcelona in just over an hour.

Tickets for the Nou Camp are easy to get – they are on sale for the Levante Match the Barcelona website at the moment from 59 €.

The late kick-off means that you need accommodation in Barcelona and the cheapest return flight to Dublin the following afternoon is at 12:40 with Vueling for € 80.

* More information about a trip to Bernabéu You can read our full guide here,

This article is part of a new series of consumer-oriented sports reports. If you have any questions, stories, or problems related to travel, tickets, sports on TV, or anything else, you can send an email rcroke@irishtimes.com or via Twitter @Ruaidhri_Croke,

