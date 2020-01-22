advertisement

So you bothered to start a fantasy league. They looked at everyone’s schedules to set the draft day, got an overview of the perfect scoring settings, and had to keep track of them over and over again to pay their league fees.

But now, at the end of July, the bottom two teams in your league have stopped paying attention, which can affect the overall shape of your league.

Being a commissioner is a thankless job. It’s a topic we hear about all the time, and at some point in your fantasy career you will likely come across it. What can we do to motivate our league members to stay all year round?

Play head to head

Listen, I understand. I know that Roto is the traditional way of playing the game and I hear it all the time from those on their high horses. People complain and whine when they have the best record in the league, but they lose in the first round of the playoffs.

“Ha! That’s why you should play roto.”

Each. Single. Year. In my experience, more teams left the tournament in July than in direct leagues. It’s not roto-specific at all, but unless you compete against someone in your league on a weekly basis and only chase someone who is light years ahead of you, it’s easier to hide.

I will finish a first round 100 percent in a direct league if everyone involved is involved.

consolation bracket

This is much easier if you are in a dynasty or a goalkeeper league. If so, you simply have a comfort bracket for the teams that did not play the playoffs, and the bracket winner can choose their place in the next draft.

I have used this tactic in my home league for years and we have never had a problem with teams that have stopped trying. This allows teams to fill up during the season and trade their fortune for draft picks, but if they don’t use a competitive team in the consolation category, they run the risk of being pushed early and getting caught on a mid-round pick.

But what if you are not in a goalkeeper or dynasty league? What if it’s a simple revision and you want to make sure everyone stays active?

I would add a monetary item to create incentives if it is a direct league. If you win the clip, you will get half of your entry fee back. It’s not a ton, but it’s at least something to keep people busy and alert.

Punishment for the last place

We can have fun here. We assume you are playing with friends here, so you won’t do anything too extreme, like the Tattoo League, which Matthew Berry talked about extensively in his book “Fantasy Life”.

But you can get creative. If you finish last in your league, regardless of format, there are several penalties you can apply:

Stand on the corner and sing until you get tips of $ 20.

Go to a waffle house for 24 hours, but an hour is deducted for each waffle you eat.

The last place is removed from the league.

The last place has to pay the winner’s entry fee next year.

The last place owes every other player in the league a favor of their choice.

The last place must change his profile picture in any form of social media at the winner’s choice (keep it appropriate).

The loser must buy the bulk drink of his choice from the winner.

The loser has to prepare a full menu for the rest of the league (if proximity allows).

The loser has to do a photo shoot of the winner’s choice.

The loser has to issue a cup with the last place in his living room for the entire off-season.

Whenever the loser is with another member of the league and they meet someone, they have to say, “Hello, my name is (fill in the blank) and I suck fantasy baseball.”

The loser has to be wanked in the style of the 40-year-old virgin.

Oh, if the loser rejects the chosen penalty, they are out of the league. Plain and simple. I prefer to take it easy and just implement the comfort bracket reward to give people something to play this way, but the punishments seem oh so cute.

I’m interested in what kind of penalties you have in your league or how you ensure that everyone involved remains invested throughout the regular season. Hit me on Twitter @MichaelWaterloo with how your league is addressing this issue.

With redrafts, it is difficult to keep everyone involved throughout the year. The easiest way to remedy this is to add a kind of keeper element to your league and always let members pay their dues for the next year instead of the current year. This way, the person who takes over the abandoned team is not completely confused if they decide to leave.

