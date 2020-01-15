advertisement

Kim Beardmore has been caring for the humor in his Colwood neighborhood since 2001.

During this last cold winter snap, Rocky Point Bird Observatory president said he regularly checks his bird feeders several times a day. The feeder is supplied with a sweet liquid – made from four cups of water and a cup of white sugar – from which subordinates depend on energy when ordinary food sources are unavailable.

But when the temperature drops below freezing, the nutrient becomes useless.

“Think about what happens when you stick your tongue on a cold surface on a really cold day,” Beardmore said. “Because the feeder is frozen, the animals are not getting the nutrients they really need.”

Beardmore said he has seen all the tricks in the book to keep warm the feeders, including the printed heater and Christmas lights. Social media posts show Victoria residents using bubble wrap or socks as an option. The brewery recommends taking the nutrient overnight to thaw it and bring it back once in the morning.

Notably, there are two types of plumage flying around South Vancouver Island. First, the Rufous duck, which migrates to Mexico in August. Next, Anna’s buzzers spend the winter in Victoria, largely because of the nutrients released by residents.

Anna’s dairies are not only fed with sugar water. They also eat flying insects and spiders, which are usually available during the winter months on the island.

Beardmore reminds bird lovers not to use honey, brown sugar or other sweetener alternatives in the bird feed mix as they promote bacterial growth. Nutrients should be cleaned once a week to avoid nectar or mold buildup.

