Almost all teenagers sitting in a Co Meath classroom on a bright, wintry weekday morning flash visions of excruciating embarrassment.

Shortly before, they had casually come in to play a Dua Lipa trail, tossed their bags next to the white wall, before sitting on two rows of black chairs in a semicircle in the middle of the room. They had no idea what to expect from the three-hour workshop Soar Foundation I lay down on it, but it’s always a bonus to miss normal classes.

Suddenly, after the introductions, the 23 transition year (TY) students at Athboy Community School are told that each of them has to sing a song for 30 seconds – a kind of “Athboy’s Got Talent” as one of the two Clodagh Leonard, moderator of one squeamish workshops, gets to the point. Not fun.

A brave boy thinks someone has to go first and is standing on a table to manage a rendition of Jingle Bells, but nobody hurries to follow him. The other presenter, Mick Donovan, offers two free tickets for those who are ready to share their feelings at this time.

However, a teenager who is rewarded for his immediate confession of embarrassment says that he will give the passport to a girl in the group. (Only later does it become clear that what appears to an outsider as a romantic gesture is actually a true act of altruism.)

After a few minutes of nervous giggles, squirming on seats and a little more clarification about the awkwardness of the whole – but without anyone else rising to sing – they are freed from their misery. After all, they do not have to perform, but are asked to think about their five-year-old self and to think about how they would have jumped on the invitation at the time.

What is stopping her now, a decade later? What do the voices say in her head? As the name suggests, the Soar Foundation doesn’t want our teenagers to be held back by anything.

Uncertain times

Many of us adults are familiar with these inner nags, which suggests that we are not good enough, smart enough, fit enough, thin enough, and nice enough. , , And we live in uncertain times in the midst of a technological revolution and a global environmental crisis with a social and political change that we have never experienced before.

“If you put this on one of the most complex stages in a person’s life, his teenage years, it’s no surprise that we’re in the middle of a fear epidemic,” said Mark McDonnell, Soar CEO. The Union of Students in Ireland reported in August last year that 38 percent of Irish third-level students suffer from “extremely severe anxiety”.

While he welcomes, as published in My World Survey 2 last November, that it is now easier for young people to talk about mental health issues, “it also shows that depression, anxiety, and self-harm are at an all-time high while the levels of Self-esteem, satisfaction with life and optimism actually decrease. This tells us that being aware of the difficulties and talking about them doesn’t go far enough. I think that’s where Soar comes in. “

Clodagh Leonard, senior facilitator at Soar. Photo: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

The mantra, “It’s okay not to feel okay,” can be positively dangerous for young people if they just sit in that position, “he says. While at Soar they always rolled up their sleeves and” teenagers on the front line met and really discussed what was going on for them, “he explains.” Only then can they see how they behave, what their life is like, what kind of life they want to live in the future – then they have something to do to do.”

Jim Stynes, the late legendary dublin small football player who emigrated to gain the reputation of Australian Rules, was the inspiration for founding Soar in the depths of the recession. But it was an opportunity to meet up with two Irishmen, Clare all-star hurler Tony Griffin and clothing entrepreneur Karl Swan.

They had both seen and started talking about the powerful 2010 television documentary Every heart beats true: the story of Jim StynesThis included his athletic career, co-founding the Reach Foundation to inspire youngsters to build self-confidence, and his fight against cancer, which ended two years later at the age of 45. Griffin and Swan were both convinced Irish teenagers needed something similar to Reach.

Due to cultural differences, it wasn’t quite the job they had in mind, says McDonnell. Since it was founded as a non-profit organization in Dublin in 2012, Soar has provided 38,000 young people with their own source of inspiration through in-school and extra-curricular programs.

Equip them for life without leaving Cert

“We see teenage years as a magical time that is full of hope, opportunity and excitement,” says McDonnell. While he has a problem with the word “potential” – indistinct and overused – “it’s really about equipping young people to be the best versions of themselves.”

Not being able to grasp life is “the greatest tragedy” for him. However, fear, depression, low self-esteem and addiction seem to be insurmountable objects for many adolescents if they do just that.

You could be in your late teens and adulthood, “the moment you try to figure out yourself and life,” McDonnell suggests. In such an emotional struggle, decisions can appear random.

“We can use this opportunity and offer people an earlier basis. So if you are in your late teenage and early adult years, you are on the right track and can do amazing formative things during this time instead of languishing in some kind of limbo. “

Mick Donovan, Senior Facilitator at Soar. Photo: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

As Soar evolved, it became clear that trying to bridge the gap between what teenagers learn in conventional education and what teenagers really need to equip them for life, especially now, where the world is changing faster than ever ”. If you then help to think critically and be emotionally agile, they are more likely to be equipped for success in life than to memorize for Leaving Cert.

“There is no doubt that we continue to support the mental health of young people, but we really want to help young people live the best possible lives.” We never felt that we were at the forefront of mental health. “

A key part of Soar is the education of young adults who bring credible youthful energy into a room for young people through a range of programs that range from the TY workshop to weekends to a six-month course.

“The teenagers tell us they’re done with adults coming in and telling them what to do and how to behave,” McDonnell says. “We go in a lot and are open to what they have to teach us and what they have to say.”

elasticity

In Athboy, the morning’s second film section is a music video by the band Rudimental, inspired by the story of Californian BMX rider Kurt Yaeger, whose left leg had to be amputated under the knee after a motorcycle accident. recovered in spite of all adversities to return to biking.

The group examines the characteristics of the biker, which can be summarized as “resilience” – one of the eight Soar feel-good indicators (see panel below) that underlie all workshops. It is resilience and awareness that McDonnell believes that young people are struggling the most right now.

Universities and employers consistently tell Soar that it is difficult for graduates to deal with challenges, setbacks “and even honest feedback”, he says. “It’s a shame for us because it prevents them from doing what they’re really capable of. There is no point in earning 550 points in your graduation certificate if you do not have the emotional skills to manage your emotions, deal with stress, deal with conflicts and differences in the workplace. “

McDonnell believes that the distraction from social media and consumer culture “seriously hinders” the emotional development of today’s “incredibly intelligent” teenagers, with the “constant struggle for their valuable attention”.

“Teenagers just don’t have the headroom to take a break, think, and find out a little about life.”

Connect as a group

For these TY students, everything starts to go much deeper after being asked to face each other in two rows. They then step up to an imaginary line that runs in the middle, go back or stay where they are to provide answers to a series of questions that Leonard and Donovan pose to them one after the other and deal with issues such as body image and fear.

TY students attending a soar workshop at Athboy Community College in Mullaghstones, Athboy, Co Meath. Photo: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

“Step forward if you’ve cried in the past six months” brings most of them to the center, but they step back as the time goes until there are only three left to show that they have shed tears in the past 24 hours.

Donovan suspects that the atmosphere in the room feels a little different and many heads nod in agreement – it is “more honest” as you say.

Sitting in a circle, in which the students are asked whether they want to apologize to others in the room – no explanations are required – and later nominate “hidden gems” in the group, there is a further loss of feeling.

It is moving and humiliating to hear that youthful bravery and jokes are exposed because of their heartfelt contributions to events and feelings that they struggle with and with which the group has helped them. Tears shed without embarrassment.

TY coordinator of the 590-student school, Margaret McGrory, “recovered” several times from the first workshop here last year, but she was better prepared for today. “I don’t know how they do it,” she says to the moderators. “You make the children open and the students just love it.”

Margaret McGrory, TY coordinator, Athboy Community College. Photo: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Last year, her students considered it one of the best experiences they had in TY and she saw how it helped to bring the group together. “They are leaving here and they are all very together.”

One of the group members, Caitlin Kennedy (16) said she had no idea what was going to happen and found it “very revealing; To realize that everyone else has problems, it’s not just me. I feel good and comfortable with everyone else. “

She really liked the “get in and get out” game “because it showed how honest we all were in the room”.

Adam Fletcher (16) said he had been warned that the moderators would make her cry so he didn’t expect to enjoy the workshop. But “I had a great time,” he smiles. “The line game was brilliant.” He says that they don’t usually talk to each other in such a group because everyone has their own circle of friends.

Robyn Heavey (15) also expected to cry, but found it less emotional than expected. “People were still opening, but it wasn’t too pressurized.”

What she found most valuable to herself was the apology and thanksgiving sessions. “It was nice to hear what people had to say about each other, because that’s usually not the case. I think we were very connected.”

Keywords on the whiteboard from the meeting. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for the Irish Times

parents program

Which parent doesn’t want to be a fly on the wall when groups of teenagers start sharing their thoughts and feelings?

No wonder Soar has discovered a “massive appetite” for a parenting program that it recently brought to work with its funders such as Davy Stockbrokers and AIB. Around 98 percent of the annual costs of operating the organization of almost 1 million euros come from private funds.

“We bring teenagers with us,” says CEO Mark McDonnell, who sees his role in these sessions as mediating discussions between teenagers and adults.

The adults, he says, “sit on the edge of their seats and try to elicit learning from teenagers because they want it so much. It allows you to peek behind the curtains of what it is to be a teenager, and you don’t get that often at home. “

What advice does he need to pass on from the body of knowledge that Soar’s 11 full-time employees collect regarding the current state of mind of teenagers?

McDonnell admits how difficult it is for parents “to take care of a family given the enormous amount of time and energy involved” and believes “that we are not like that for our teenagers when they are there have a lot to do as we should. ” Really need us.

“It is important to listen to teenagers properly – both about their worries and their dreams. Teens are no different from us – they want to be heard, they want to be valued, they want to be respected. In our workshops, they often tell us that they don’t get it from adults. “

He is also enthusiastic about adults who do not judge young people. “Once you judge a teenager, they won’t come back. And that’s really dangerous.”

He uses the analogy of a swimming pool in which teenagers swim in the middle as they should. Trying out and taking risks is part of growing up, he emphasizes, and we shouldn’t deviate from that. “We should let them be in the middle of the pool and do their thing. Where we have to be as parents is at the edge of the pool, where when they get tired or get in trouble, they can drop in before their next visit and rest and relax. “

Being open and warm when adolescents come to adults to comfort and give advice is vital. “Whenever it is, we really need to be involved and aware of these moments because it can be really different for every teenager.

“Whatever they bring you, all I would say is not to judge them,” he adds, “because you lost them at that moment.”

Mick Donovan, Senior Facilitator and Clodagh Leonard, Senior Facilitator at Soar. Photo: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

One to try at home. , How good is your teenager

Eight elements form the feel-good model, which Soar with the help of Dr. Maeve O’Brien, director of the School of Human Development at DCU, and developed the feedback from almost 30,000 teenagers.

1) corporeality

2) independence

3) connection

4) elasticity

5) Relationships

6) awareness

7) food

8th) Meaning / purpose

Ask the teenagers in your home to rate themselves and see where the discussion takes you.

