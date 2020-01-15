advertisement

Have you missed an electric picnic ticket? No fear. All hope is not lost yet.

Ah electric picnic. The highlight of the Irish festival season and for many the highlight of the year in general.

Not many festivals can sell out immediately before any acts are announced, but Electric Picnic has shown (again) how big the demand for EP is every year.

And if you missed a ticket when it went public in December, you must have been very upset to miss one of the biggest opportunities of the year.

Well, don’t be afraid!

Tour de Picnic was restarted for 2020 and offers participants the opportunity to get a weekend pass for EP by promising to cycle from Tallaght Stadium to Stradbally.

This year, participants must collect € 450 (including registration fee) to take part in the Tour de Picnic. All the money raised goes to LauraLynn – Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, Ronald McDonald House and ISPCC Childline.

The current registration fee is € 60 for early bookers. However, it increases to € 100 if these early bird seats are sold out.

You can now register for the Tour de Picnic and have until June 30 to reach the donation goal.

Although Body & Soul has ended a longstanding partnership with EP, it has also been confirmed that the Stradbally festival will have a capacity of 70,000 people for this year’s event.

