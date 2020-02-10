advertisement

If you have been hanging out at a distance of 5 km for a long time and would like to set a new running goal, could I tempt you to try my Easter 10 km experiment? We have eight weeks until the chocolate eggs are unpacked and until then you have the potential to build up to 10,000 pieces. I promise to accompany you every step of the way.

Why run longer?

Remember when you started running and the doubts you may have had about your ability to reach 5 km. Those first months of running were wonderfully motivating when you conquered your fears and ran a few minutes longer each week, slowly building up to 5 km. Every week brought you the longest run of your life and as your fitness improved, so did your self-confidence. Now you have the chance to regain these amazing feelings – 10 km are waiting for you and this spring you can run the longest run of your life on your 10 km journey every week. Running doesn’t get much more rewarding.

What is it about?

If you’re already a steady runner, you don’t need to make any major changes to your running routine. In fact, as a 5km runner who already runs three times a week, you will hardly notice a difference to your training week. The only real change is the addition of an additional five minutes a week to your long-term weekend. You can keep your midweek runs up to date. Sounds too good to be true?

The endurance runner

It is amazing how our body adapts to constant training and how endurance builds up, even if we only break new ground once a week. The trick to reach the 10 km distance without being overwhelmed is to concentrate only on the completion of the current training week. After a few weeks, you’ll be a different runner, and what appears intimidating now will be much easier to do when you’ve got a couple of longer runs behind you.

How long does it take?

Running the first 10 km takes more than an hour for most recreational runners, and the one-hour barrier is certainly intimidating when your current “cross-country” time is 5 km. I can still remember the exact intersection I was at when my watch beeped to let me know that I had crossed that magical one-hour barrier. I never thought I could walk for an hour. But I did it and you can too. You are one of the lucky ones. In front of you is the moment your watch or phone beeps to let you know that you’ve walked for more than an hour for the first time. It is quite special and you will always remember the moment.

Make it easy for yourself

I often recommend that runners use Parkrun as part of their long distance run. Start this Saturday five minutes before your park run. You create the extra distance early and have the comradeship of the group to carry you over the last 5 km of the long distance. At the end of the program, you run 30-40 minutes before park run. If parkrun is not an option for you, why not meet a friend for the second half of your run and let him distract you from the clock?

Watch your pace

If you combine park run with a long run, you have to keep the running ego at bay. Your pace should remain slow and comfortable on these long runs. In the long term, the focus is on endurance, not on speed. If you like a bit of speed, you should include this in your midweek runs or when you train for your next 10 km.

Find a race

For those of whom I’m convinced they want to dive in, you can plan to celebrate your success by signing up for a local 10km race in April. There are many across the country. If you really want to take this milestone as an opportunity, look farther away for your race. The possibilities are endless – 10 km runs are as popular across Europe as here. While medals and race t-shirts are motivating for some people, others prefer to do their 10 km solo on a quiet country road. Whatever you prefer, write a date in the diary for the day you will run your first 10 km. A deadline always focuses on the mind.

Don’t rush in

If you are new to running, we recommend that you enjoy the 5 km distance for at least six months before you decide to increase this step to 10 km. Give your body time to adapt to running, build a solid fitness base, and experiment with speed, hills, and new routes this spring over a distance of 5 km. There is plenty of time to try longer distances in the future. However, if you skip the first steps, your 10 km journey will be much more difficult. Do not decide to accompany me on the way to 10 km until you know that the right time has come.

let me help you

I have a (free) eight-week online program that you can access at any time Irish Times Get Running Page, If you combine videos of mine and a weekly training schedule, you have up to 10,000 points. The program assumes that you can walk slowly for 30 minutes and builds you up sensibly and gradually over the 10 km distance. Technical tips, flexibility and general running tips are taken into account.

It depends on you

I don’t have to tell you that the next eight weeks will pass. A focus and plan will help keep your fitness and motivation in the right place during these spring months. Who knows, you might celebrate Easter with a 10 km run on site before heading home for a pre-made Easter egg. I’m pretty sure that chocolate would taste better than ever.

Mary Jennings is the founder and running trainer of ForgetTheGym.ie, Her new book Get Running, published by Gill Books, is now available

Sign up for one of The Irish Times’ Get Running programs (free!).

First select the eight-week program that suits you.

– Beginner Course: A course that takes you from inactivity to running for 30 minutes.

– Stay on track: For those who can push a few times a week in one run.

– 10 km route: Developed for those who want to move up to the 10 km mark.

Good luck!

