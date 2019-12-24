advertisement

Christmas is a time for togetherness and family. But while the Australians were shopping at the last minute and preparing for Christmas Day lunch, they were asked to think about those who lost their homes and livelihoods in the recent bushfires.

Fires have devastated parts of NSW, South Australia and Queensland, and around 900 homes have been destroyed since the beginning of the fire season.

So you can donate and bring a little relief to the neediest.

The Red Cross’s call for disaster relief and recovery

The Red Cross helps people around the world and at home with major emergencies and trauma. With decades of experience caring for people affected by earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, storms, fires, droughts and other emergencies, their support will move straight to the heart of the crisis.

The Vinnies Bushfire Appeal

Donate a little or a lot. A family can be supplied with food that has been evacuated from their home with only $ 50, and a family that has lost all their belongings and has to start all over again with $ 300.

The Salvation Army’s catastrophe appeal

Salvation Army Emergency Services (SAES) teams are responding to the bush fires in NSW and Queensland as an unprecedented number of fires result in loss of life and property. Your donation means helping them provide vital support for the restoration of destroyed communities.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Bushfire appeal

Although kind-hearted people are often interested in donating household items and clothing to the needy, it can be difficult for the RFS to store and distribute them during these times of crisis. The best way to help is with money that people can use to buy the things they need and support for local businesses that are also affected.

