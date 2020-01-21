advertisement

I am undecided.

Ask my wife. It totally drives them crazy. It doesn’t matter whether it is what you are looking at, which restaurant or which car we go into when we go out.

I hate. Production. Decisions.

I’ve already written how to make trades and how I’m not afraid of losing a trade, but when I sit there and make my way, I find it difficult to make a call.

That’s why I like slow drafts so much. It can take me more than 60 seconds to evaluate my options and who I want to take.

When I’m in a regular draft and the top level is made up of four players, I want to make the fourth choice. I’ll let the others in my league make the decision for me.

As you can imagine, I thought a lot about who should stay in my goalkeeper and dynasty leagues before making a decision.

Before we get to the meat, we season it a bit, as we usually do. It will be impossible to go into any format or league with this advice as there are thousands and thousands of ways you can build your league. We will keep these fairly high and try to help as many people as possible.

Understand your league rules.

That sounds easy, but it has been checked so often. Make sure you know how many players you can keep and whether it is a set rule or if there are “up to” as many players. It makes a big difference.

Understand the costs associated with each player. This can be the actual auction value if you are playing in a league with contracts, or the cost of the round.

If so, make sure your rating settings are fully ready and use the FanGraphs auction calculator. You can incorporate your league rating and settings and get that player’s value. It’s a good frame of reference to see what you should pay and what you should pay. If your rating is based on pitching, you will of course have to adjust the acquisition costs to get a top class SP.

Keeper length.

While I’m in a league where you can keep four players you want year after year for as long as you want, I prefer the leagues to be limited as long as you can keep one player to make difficult decisions and recharge the talent swimming pool.

This comes into play when you decide who you want to keep. You need to project a bit and decide if the player you can keep for three more years once you’ve convinced yourself of his potential and is on your way to becoming a superstar will have to play the game over a year or two over the proven, reliable veteran is worth.

I came across this issue in the 2019 season. I could have driven a 21st in Fernando Tatis, an 18th in Nick Senzel and a 13th in Matt Chapman. I took Senzel because it was not clear that Tatis would make the team out of spring training

What to see

I personally like to watch a track record of the latest numbers. The tendency to be up to date is a bloody drug. Therefore, I would prefer to consider a three-year trend of a player when evaluating my options. Of course, there will be pop-ups that take the league by storm, such as Aristides Aquino in 2019, where there isn’t much history to consider. There it becomes a situation where you have to compare it to the other options you have.

For the younger boys, the family tree plays an important role. There are late bloomers like Jose Bautista, Jeff McNeil and Whit Merrifield, but looking at the potential pedigree can help you decide.

Way to the season

It’s huge. Opportunity creates success. It can be used anywhere, but especially in the imagination. That is why it is so annoying when the real team signs an aging, washed-out veteran who blocks a young man with a family tree from playing.

I’m sorry, Dave Roberts, but if Alex Wood blocks Dustin May from innings, we’ll all get upset.

It is difficult to keep a player in a league with minimal goalkeepers unless there is a clear path immediately. Not only will they not help you in the near future, but their future value for trades will also decrease as they get stuck.

Hello, Clint Frazier.

Outlook overrated

In a league of the deep dynasties, you must always keep an eye on the present and the future to be successful. But in every dynasty league I’ve been to, there is this one potential dog who is willing to overpay for the next big thing with the current big thing.

I try to pay out money here if I can, and I offer a top perspective for a young man who can help me now and in the future. It is nice to dream of the future, but it is even better to find someone who has been successful at this level.

Weighing bats against jugs

My general rule of thumb is to fight with hits in goalkeeper and dynasty leagues. They hold their value longer, production is more predictable from year to year, and the risk of injury is much lower.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to consistently pursue this approach, as the landscape has shifted more towards higher-quality jugs. If you have not noticed outside the catcher, the positions are filled with a lot of value from year to year. Good shortstops are no longer lacking, and trying to get into the top 20 on third base is offensive because you leave out so many bolts.

I still reject rackets against pitcher, but for my goalkeepers it’s more of an 80/20 split.

If it’s a pitching perspective, I probably won’t keep it because just so much can go wrong. The only way I consider is if I have to keep seven or more players and the pitcher is at least in double-a mode and is expected to debut next season.

Future value

It is difficult to project. You can use the statistics from the last three years for a player, but how do they get older and will they continue to exist at this level? You want to accumulate assets that help you win, but you also want assets that you can flip over if necessary. Here I would lean the young perspective on the proven guy. Suppose you can only keep five and choose between Josh Donaldson and Alec Bohm. I’ll probably keep Bohm here to play on top and in the long run.

Expiring contracts

For those in dynasty leagues with expiring contracts that you can renew, this is always a difficult decision. I will spend a year or two with a jug more than once, just because so much can change with them. Do you remember how dominant Zack Godley was two years ago? Imagine that he would extend an expiring deal this year. Yikes.

I would avoid extending a player for the maximum number of years unless he is in the top 50 players. I play rather conservatively so that I don’t get caught on an immovable part.

