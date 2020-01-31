advertisement

Mom helps kids check ECU results over the phone (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, released the results of the 2019 Ugandan Exam Certificate (UCE) to the President’s office in Kampala on Friday morning.

This is the fourth time that Ms. Museveni has published the results of the UCE since her appointment to the political head of the ministry in 2016.

UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo says that those who cannot go to schools and choose the results will have access to the results by SMS or via the Internet.

“Anyone wishing to access the results can do so via their mobile phone. Go to the message menu and enter “UCE”, leave space, enter the correct candidate’s index number, then send it to 6600. “

PML Daily offers you a simple and hassle-free SMS service that will allow candidates to check and access their results.

It is also the official procedure announced by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

How to check the results on the phone?

You can get UCE 2019 results for any candidate in a few simple steps.

In your message box, type UCE INDEX NUMBER and send it to 6600.

For example, to check the candidate’s results with the index number U1016 / 001, in your message box, type UCE U1016 / 001 AND SEND TO 6600.

The user should then instantly receive their exam results or registration details. You will receive an SMS at the cost of 500 UGX per candidate

This is the official procedure announced by the authorities.

How to type the message

Access messages

ECU type

Leave space

Type the full index number

Send to 6600

How to check the results on the Internet?

Go to your web browser, type ereg.uneb.ac.ug/results.

In the form, enter the candidate’s index number and click SEARCH.

A page containing the candidate’s results will be loaded.

However, two weeks ago, UNEB blocked the online option to check the results of the 2019 primary school leaving exams after pressure from the hired telecom companies MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda. to publish the results to students by mobile SMS.

To this end, the portal remained unavailable and Mr. Odongo advised parents and their students to use SMS services on mobile networks which will instantly publish the results of candidates on their mobile phones.

He said the results will also be uploaded to the school portals.

