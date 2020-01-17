advertisement

Mom helps kids check PLE results over the phone (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – The Minister of Education, Janet Museveni, published Friday, February 15, the results of the 2019 primary school leaving exams at the Kampala Parents School in Kampala.

At the same event, UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo announced that those who will not be able to go to schools and select the results will access the results by SMS on their phone or via the Internet.

How to check the results on the phone?

Mr. Odongo said that anyone wishing to access the results can do so via their mobile phone.

Access the messages menu and enter “PLE”, leave a space, enter the correct candidate’s index number, then send it to 6600. “

This is the official procedure announced by the authorities.

How to send the message to know your PLE results

To access the service, he said that a user should simply send an SMS from a mobile phone to code number 6600 on Airtel Uganda or MTN Uganda.

To build a valid SMS, users must enter a prescribed keyword followed by their index number and send the SMS to 6600.

The user should then instantly receive their exam results or registration details.

Each SMS sent to the 6600 is billed UGX. 500 on the Airtel and MTN networks, therefore, users need to make sure they have enough credit on their phones.

UNEB says that the SMS service is voluntary.

For example PLE REG space index number

for example. REG4 U1016 / 502.

How to check the results via the Internet?

Go to your web browser, type ereg.uneb.ac.ug/results.

In the form, enter the candidate’s index number and click SEARCH.

A page containing the candidate’s results will be loaded.

