If you are a fan of skywatching, you had plenty to enjoy in 2019 and you are probably curious about what 2020 has in store. It took more than a month, but we’re finally going to focus on the first supermoon of the year, and it’s coming in the early hours of Sunday morning. Set your alarms because this is an early one.

As NASA has bullied, the full moon will be at its peak on Sunday morning, February 9, at the bright and early time of 2:33 am EST. As with most full moons, it has many names, with the most prominent being the Snow Moon.

A “supermoon” occurs when a full moon is particularly close to the earth. This makes the moon appear slightly larger in the sky, but whether or not you could notice this change is a topic of much debate. It is best to just enjoy the full moon and not have to worry about all the crazy labels.

Speaking of silly labels, this moon has many names. NASA offers an overview:

The moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Friday evening to Monday morning, making this a weekend with a full moon. This full moon is traditionally called the Snow Moon, Storm Moon, Hunger Moon, Magha Purnima, Magha Puja, the Mahamuni Pagoda Festival Moon, the Chinese Lantern Festival Moon and the Full Moon of Tu B’Shevat.

So if you want to get a chance to catch a glimpse of the “Super Snow Moon”, you have to get up early on Sunday morning and look at the sky. Now this all assumes that the weather is on your side and we all know that such a thing is never guaranteed.

If you are unable to catch the full moon of this weekend – whether it is because of the weather or just sleeping late – you don’t have to wait long for the next one. The full moon that will rise on March 9 will also be a super moon, so in a few weeks you will have another chance to enjoy the majesty on the moon.

Image source: NASA

