This year marks the 30th anniversary since the classic Nike Air Max 90 was first released. The Swoosh continues its tradition of looking into the future of footwear while paying homage to the past. He introduced his latest model to his popular running line: the Air Max 2090.

According to the Portland, Oregon-based brand, Color Blocking was instrumental in developing the 2090 model. The more supporting materials are opaque and the less supporting transparent. Improvements have also been made to the Air Max unit in the midsole, which now uses a larger Air unit under the wearer’s foot and a 200% larger window compared to its predecessor 30 years ago. Additional improvements include a new traction pattern for the outsole with unique grooves for more flexibility. Design elements of the original Air Max 90 are in the fender and in the heel cap as well as in the cassette detail that surrounds the Air Max unit of the midsole.

The Nike Air Max 2090.

CREDIT: Nike

The starting colors of the Air Max 2090 are inspired by the ideas of the Nike designers as to what cars will look like in 2090 – an ode to the original Air Max 90, which was inspired by Italian sports cars. While the shoe’s retail price has not yet been confirmed, the Nike Air Max 2090 will make its debut sometime this spring.

