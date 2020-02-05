For the first time in 35 years, the Air Jordan 1 returns in its original form as close as possible to the 1985 release – but it won’t be easy to get it.
This latest version of the Jordan 1 features a traditional black-and-red color scheme inspired by the uniforms worn by the NBA icon Michael Jordan during his time at the Chicago Bulls. The pair are wearing a black leather upper, contrasted by red covers and sitting on a clean white midsole and red outsole. Long-time sneaker enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that this release includes retro-style packaging with a drawstring pouch for each of the 23,000 pairs made, and an original-style hang tag showing the legendary baller hovering over the Windy City skyline.
Air Jordan 1 High “’85”.
Air Jordan 1 High “’85”.
The media side of the Air Jordan 1 High “’85”.
The top view of the Air Jordan 1 High “’85”.
Sales of the Air Jordan 1 High “’85”.
The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 High “’ 85 “.
The latest Air Jordan 1 High “’85” will be released on February 8th via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan retailers for $ 200.
For the NBA All-Star Weekend next week, the company plans to release several pairs of sneakers and the new Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite”, which is exclusively available in Chicago.
