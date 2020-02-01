advertisement

Before the highly anticipated sporting event, the Super Bowl on Sunday, Nike introduced a new high-performance soccer shoe that is not just for athletes who are on the field at the Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

Packed with the latest technology from the brand, this Nike Vapor Edge cleat is packed with baller performance. The upper has a seamless, one-piece design with flyknit that wraps around the foot like a second skin. Further details are the red Swoosh logo on the side of the cleat. According to the brand, this design is a direct response to the feedback from players who want a shoe that feels like a sock with spikes.

The Nike Vapor Edge also offers instant propulsion, power transfer, and responsiveness thanks to its ultra-light, aerodynamic studs, as it has independent traction studs located under portions of the wearer’s foot.

The lateral side of the latest Nike Vapor Edge.

CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Vapor Edge.

The shoe of the latest Nike Vapor Edge.

CREDIT: Nike

The latest Nike Vapor Edge is officially released on Nike.com and on Sunday at select Nike Sportswear retailers.

In similar news, Jordan Brand is also launching a special color for the Air Jordan 10, inspired by Miami, the host city of the Super Bowl 54.

