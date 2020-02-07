advertisement

After taking a look at the highly anticipated Air Jordan “New Beginnings” package at the end of last year, official pictures and release notes appeared.

Thanks to @ J23app on Twitter, we learn that fans will have the opportunity to buy the Jordan sneaker package next week. The two-shoe lineup will include white and red makeup of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 and the Nike Air Ship.

The Air Jordan “New Beginnings” package.

CREDIT: Nike

CREDIT: Nike

Before the NBA icon Michael Jordan ever wore the Air Jordan 1 on the pitch, he wore the Air Ship during his 1984 rookie season. Also included in the package is an updated version of the Air Jordan 1 High, inspired by the original silhouette design of 1985th

Selected retailers are expected to release the latest Air Jordan package “New Beginnings” from February 12th. Another release on Nike.com and select Jordan brand retailers is expected on February 15.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Ship “New Beginnings”.

CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “New Beginnings”.

CREDIT: Nike

A more limited version of the Air Jordan 1 High’85 will appear in related Jordan Brand news tomorrow, and only 23,000 pairs are available.

