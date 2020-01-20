advertisement

The third Monday in January is commonly known as Blue Monday, perhaps the most depressing day of the year.

What are “winter blouses” and how can they conquer them?

Janel Casey, head of psychiatry at Royal Columbian Hospital believes there are many factors that play a role in seasonal depression.

“I think winter is a difficult time for people because of the lack of sun, shorter days [and] colder weather,” she explained. “Likewise, January can be a little more difficult for people coming from mid-Christmas [and] have to go back to work and school.”

But “T-shirts” are quite common, she noted.

“Seasonal affective disorder is really a sub-depression that has a seasonal pattern,” Casey explained. “The theory of this is that it’s caused by a lack of sunlight, and that probably creates a hormonal imbalance.”

So how can it be treated?

Self-care is important, according to Casey. She recommends a balanced diet, and avoid lethargy at home during the winter.

It’s important to maximize sunlight exposure, even if it means simply keeping the curtains open during the day, she said.

Also, Casey recommends some kind of light therapy for seasonal depression.

“[] It’s a floating light box and if you sit in front of it for about 30 minutes each morning, then it can also prevent and help treat more depression of a seasonal pattern,” she said.

However, people need to know when seeking professional help.

“Seasonal affective disorder, or depression in season, is still kind of depression, so for more serious depression you definitely have to see a mental health professional … you just don’t want people to get it, most likely, to know that it can still be a serious form of depression, “she explained.

Those seeking help are encouraged to call the Fraser Health Crisis Line at 604-951-8851.

“We really encourage people to get help, all around … we want people to be aware all year,” Casey concluded.

