Rigorous practice, poor signage, a confusing appeal process and letters requesting payment can make getting a penalty notice a nightmare.

However, by understanding their rights, Derbyshire drivers could save hundreds of pounds a year.

Knowing what penalties can be challenged is valuable information, especially when charges of £ 100 are common.

There are concerns about the strict practice and the legal basis for the application of such charges.

Parking management companies collect the files of vehicle owners and use the information to send penalties for alleged violations in private parking lots.

Thousands of people turn to the Citizens Advice Bureau every year for advice on parking tickets.

The Parking Act 2019 (Code of Good Practice), which came into force in March 2019, can be used to prohibit unauthorized private parking companies from accessing driver data and imposing fines.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said the legislation would bring “much-needed regulatory stringency to the world of private parking.”

He added: “Drivers don’t want free parking for everyone, but they want a fair system for all parties and that’s what a code of practice established by government – rather than industry itself – should bring. “

One problem is that drivers may not be aware of the difference between a parking charge notice and a penalty charge notice.

Penalty notices are only issued by an official body such as a council or a police force, endowed with powers conferred by legislation adopted by Parliament and covering various parking offenses, such as violation of parking conditions in car parks controlled by the board.

Private companies do not have such powers and often try to deceive drivers into believing that their opinions are the same in order to force people to pay.

Being able to tell the difference between a penalty notice and a parking fee notice could save you money.

Businesses can do this in a number of ways – and they usually try to make their penalty notices look as much as possible for parking fee notices.

But, fortunately, they are easy to challenge.

How do I contest a parking fee notice?

Just answer that you refuse to pay.

DO NOT say you are appealing the ticket as it legitimizes it.

Also write “without prejudice” on the letter – then no information in the letter can be used against you.

What happens next?

If the company rejects your dispute, you can then contact the professional association of the company.

You must have an official reference number of the company and its reasons for rejecting your dispute.

They will refer you to POPLA, the independent parking fines court.

About 40% of appeals are allowed in favor of the public.

If you wish to dispute the ticket, you have 28 days to dispute after the company that issued the ticket rejected your call.

I received a penalty notice – what should I do now?

If you received a parking ticket, the person who issued it has determined that you have parked your car in a location where you are not authorized to do so.

First of all, you should determine whether it comes from Derby city council or from a private company (these tend to look alike).

Once issued a penalty notice, you will have to pay a penalty of £ 130 for a serious parking violation or from £ 40 to £ 80 for a less serious violation – although this may vary depending on the board.

You can reduce your fine by paying within 14 days.

I want to appeal my case

If you believe that the board’s penalty notice was issued incorrectly, you must report it as soon as possible by writing to the address provided on the notice or by contacting us online.

Your appeal will then be reviewed and you will be informed of the result.

You have 28 days to contest a penalty notice.

If you do so within 14 days and your dispute is dismissed, you may have to pay only 50% of the fine.

If you appeal your ticket, keep all the photos of the scene, the letters you received, the extenuating circumstances and all the declarations if possible.

It also includes:

A valid payment and display ticket

A letter from someone who was with you to tell you what happened – write “Witness statement” at the top of

A repair note if your car breaks down

Make sure to include:

The date of issue of the ticket

Your address

Your vehicle registration number

The penalty notice number

To appeal, you will need to prove your innocence.

You can appeal if the road signs were incorrect, the board made an error on the ticket, you have already paid the fine, the signs are misleading or confusing, you did not own the vehicle at the time or you have been overcharged.

To launch your online call, you will need to enter your postal code on the ‘Challenge a parking fine’ page of Gov.uk here.

Earlier this month, the Derby Telegraph reported how a woman was shocked when she received a £ 100 parking fine notice for staying TWO SECONDS too long in a parking lot.

Amy Bendall had paid for five hours of parking in the Middleway parking lot in downtown Burton and was speechless when, four days later, she received a parking fine from the operator Smart Parking saying that she had exceeded the length of stay.

With the parking notice, a photo of her car arriving and leaving the parking lot showed that she had been there for more than two seconds. Smart Parking canceled it after raising the issue.

Meanwhile, last week, buyers were furious after being hit with “unfair” fines of £ 100 for incorrect parking in a Normanton parking lot. Local activist Gaurav Pandey says that a section of the parking lot at Southgate Retail Park, off Normanton Road, looks like it can be parked, but will land drivers with an unfairly stiff fine if they do.

However, the company that manages the parking lot, Vehicle Control Services Limited, defended its business practices, claiming that there were several signs around the parking lot indicating the area.

