(Bloomberg) – Forget face masks and rubber gloves. The best way to avoid coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently, according to an airline medical advisor in the world.

The virus cannot survive long in places or wings, so physical contact with another person carries the greatest risk of infection during a flight, said David Powell, a physician and medical adviser to the International Air Transport Association. Masks and gloves do a better job of spreading flaws than stopping them, he said.

As concern mounts over the explosion rate, carriers from United Airlines Holdings Inc. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has canceled thousands of flights to China. Here is a transcript edited from an interview with Powell. IATA represents about 290 airlines and more than 80% of global air traffic.

Q: Is there a risk of being infected with the virus on the plane?

A: The risk of catching a serious viral infection on the plane is low. Air conditioning for a modern airplane is very different from a movie theater or office building. Air is a combination of clean air and recycled air, about half each. Recycled air passes through filters of the same type that we use in surgical operating theaters. That air supply is guaranteed to be 99.97 percent (or better) without viruses and other particles. So the danger, if there is one, does not come from the supplied air. It comes from other people.

A woman throws paper towels used to dry her hands after washing her out of Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong on February 4, 2020.

Anthony Wallace / AFP

Q: What are the chances of getting the virus by touching the seats, wing arm or any of the objects on a plane?

Answer: Viruses and other germs like to live on living surfaces like us. Simply shaking hands with someone will be a greater risk than a dry surface that has no biological material on it. Survival of viruses on the surface is not great, so it is believed that normal cleaning, and then additional cleaning if someone is found to be contagious, is the appropriate procedure. Will they stop people from getting on an airplane? I would answer by asking: Will I stop going to the movies, sports games, or concerts or conferences? I do not think so.

Q: Is it important if you are on the plane to make sure you are not infected?

Answer: Hand hygiene – because contrary to what people think, hands are the way these viruses are most spread. At the top of the list are frequent hand washing, hand sanitizing, or both. Avoid touching your face. If you cough or sneeze, it is important to cover your face with your sleeve. Better yet, a tissue that needs to be discarded carefully, and then hand sanitized afterwards. Washing your hands and drying them is the best procedure. When not easy to do, the alcohol-based sanitizer is a second best.

An employee inspects disposable face masks at the Yokoi Co. factory production line. Ltd on February 06, 2020 in Nagoya, Japan.

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

Q: Does wearing masks and gloves help prevent infections?

Answer: First of all, masks. There is very limited evidence of benefit, if any, in a chance situation. Masks are useful for those who have no desire to protect other people from them. But wearing a mask all the time will be ineffective. It will allow viruses to spread around it, and worse, if it gets wet, it will encourage the growth of viruses and bacteria. Gloves are probably even worse because people put on gloves and then touch anything they would have touched with their hands. So it just becomes another way of transferring microorganisms. And inside the gloves, your hands get hot and sweaty, which is a really good environment for germs to grow.

Q: Is closing the borders the answer to improving the spread of the virus?

A: One thing that is changing in the world is the ability for infections to travel rapidly from one place to another, and it is true that aviation is part of that. At the same time, aviation is essential to dealing with explosions like this. And that is why we have been working with the World Health Organization and IATA for several years. If countries simply shut down during the outbreak of disease, as happened in West Africa with Ebola, it could make matters worse. During that outbreak, the country fought, WHO couldn’t get their people in, they couldn’t get biological samples. The economic impact of being shut down made matters worse. General travel bans can make matters worse. It can encourage people to travel in secret, which means you lose control over it.

Q: When can we safely say that the worst may be over?

Answer: The number of cases has continued to grow at around 16 percent to 20 percent every day. Until we get to the point where those numbers are declining, we can’t say we turned the corner.

