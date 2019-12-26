advertisement

Vacation time can be stressful and sometimes dangerous for drivers.

New research from Qantas Insurance shows that more than 12 million Aussies are on the road during the summer holidays and drive an average of 1000 km or 16 hours.

There are a few simple rules you should follow to avoid disaster on the road during the summer vacation.

Bushfire awareness

media_cameraDo not drive through areas affected by the bush fire if possible. Image: MATHEW FARRELL

Fires are burning in three states and the advice of the emergency services is clear: Driving in bushfire zones is extremely dangerous and should be avoided.

If you are driving through affected areas on your way to your vacation, plan alternative routes before you leave. A longer journey is always preferable to a dangerous situation.

With smartphone apps and local radio, drivers can check conditions in advance.

Commuters should carry at least three liters of drinking water per person. And pack some woolen blankets – they offer some protection in an emergency.

Take your hands off

media_cameraThis Insta post can wait.

Driver distraction can be fatal on the highway.

According to the Victoria’s Transport Accident Commission, you’ll cover more than 55 meters if you take your eyes off the road for only two seconds at highway speed. Even at 60 km / h you cover more than 30 meters.

Not only is it dangerous, you could also face a heavy fine.

NSW and Queensland increased the penalty this year to five failure points and $ 344 and four failure points and $ 1,000, respectively.

Studies by the insurance company Ubicar show that the distraction of mobile phones can skyrocket during the Christmas and New Year period. It is particularly bad for 18 to 34 year olds.

If you have a smartphone, try the “Do not disturb while driving” mode, which blocks all incoming calls, SMS and social media notifications. IPhones will also send a message to those who call or send you a text message telling you that you are on the go and will respond when you stop.

Plan your route

media_cameraTraffic is a matter of course at this time of the year, plan your route and allow yourself additional time.

Take some time to plan your trip before you leave. This way you are less likely to miss the turn off the highway. Getting lost increases stress and keeps your head from driving. Plan breaks in your trip and leave realistic time for your trip. This way you won’t panic if you are late and you will not be tempted to speed up. Studies by UbiCar have shown that Christmas Day is one of the most common days to accelerate.

Make sure you have some healthy snacks for the street. French fries, fatty hamburgers and sugary snacks give you a temporary boost, but can make you sleepy later. And make sure the iPads are charged and have entertainment options for the kids in the back seat. Happy children mean fewer distractions for the driver.

Don’t be a hero from 3 a.m.

media_camera Driver fatigue is a serious problem on our roads.

It’s almost an Australian tradition to wake up and be on the go as early as possible before the sun comes up. If you normally sleep at 3 a.m., this is exactly where you should be on the morning of a road trip. If your body is not used to starting so early, it will eventually catch up with you.

Driver fatigue is one of the most common causes of accidents. In the past three years, one in five fatal accidents in NSW has been attributed to fatigue. This number is higher than the fatal accidents involving alcohol.

Avoid alcohol at night before you set off.

Aside from the fact that hangovers and long trips don’t mix, chances are that if you leave early, you will still exceed the limit.

Check the vital signs of your car

media_camera Make sure your spare tire is ready.

Roadside assistance providers are busy people during the holiday season.

Rising temperatures and growls in traffic can bring the family car to the brink of a crisis.

Last year, the NRMA participated in more than 25,000 incidents, while the equivalents in Queensland and Victoria made more than 17,000 and 12,000 calls.

You don’t have to be a mechanic to check some of the most important parts of your car, and a few minutes with a servo can save you hours on the roadside.

Check at least oil, water, wiper fluid and tire pressure.

Lauren Ritchie, spokeswoman for RACQ, says: “Before we go on the road, we say that prevention is better than cure. Make sure your car’s maintenance is up to date, and don’t leave it at the last minute, as garages are usually manned this time of year. Always check the basics before you set off, such as tire pressure, oil and fluids, and that all lights are working. “

Tires are crucial as they are your only point of contact with the road. Check the tread depth a few days before you start driving. Bare tires are extremely dangerous because they mean less control and longer braking distances. And make sure that your spare tire is inflated and ready for use.

Do not overload the car

media_camera Make sure you can still see the back of your car.

It can be tempting to stuff boogie boards, fishing streets and bicycles in the family car. However, if you take a minimalist approach, you can drive more safely.

Ideally, you shouldn’t stow anything higher than the parcel shelf in an SUV so that you can still look behind. Also note that carrying extra weight or pulling a trailer can affect braking and handling in emergency situations.

When towing, make sure you know the limits for the payload and tow ball.

Think of others

media_cameraDon’t become a ruthless driver, the police will try to catch you.

We all want to get to our destination as soon as possible, but a little politeness and patience can help make the streets safer for everyone.

Stay left unless you overtake (the police will punish you if you are in the right lane). Don’t make a tailgate and be ready for other drivers to make mistakes.

Wait until the lanes are out of date and leave enough space to complete the maneuver when you go across the street.

Drive to the speed limit and keep the lane change to a minimum. Weaving in and out of traffic is a recipe for disaster.

Make sure everyone is wearing their seat belt and check regularly that the little ones have come out of their seats.

Most importantly, breathe in and relax, you are on vacation.

Originally published as a Holiday Driving Survival Guide

