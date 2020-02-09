advertisement

Here’s how to apply for the next SAS series: Who Dares Wins.

Fresh out of the end of series 5, Channel 4 announced that it has already started casting for series 6 which is slated to air in 2021.

The successful show sees candidates take a two-week intensive course to see if they have what it takes to successfully complete the SAS selection.

Putting them through this punishment process are chief instructor Ant Middleton and his executive staff (DS) Jason Fox (Foxy), Matthew ‘Ollie’ Ollerton and Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham.

Apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins series 6

To apply for the next SAS: Who Dares Wins series, you must be between 18 and 44 years and 364 days old on September 21, 2020, be at least 158 ​​cm (5.1 ”) tall and weigh at least 50 kg (8 stones) and should not currently serve in the armed forces.

In addition to this, you must be physically and mentally fit and able to pass the following fitness test:

– At least 44 full presses in 2 minutes

– At least 50 full sit-ups in 2 minutes.

– Static lift on a 1.45 m high platform.

– Jerry can test – transport two 20 kg weights over a distance of 120 m in 2 minutes

.

– A beep test with the level of 10.1. (Equivalent to a 1.5 mile run in 9 minutes 30 seconds)

If you can manage this, you can request SAS: Who Dares Wins online by clicking here.

Filming will take place in September and October later this year.

In the meantime, if you just want to watch the show from the comfort of your couch, there is good news.

All episodes not only from the latest series but from all past series are currently available online for free via the All4 player here.

You can also watch the 2019 Celebrity Special for Stand Up To Cancer here.

The list of celebrities who participated included the Olympic gold medalist Victoria Pendleton, England Rugby International Ben Foden, former MP Louise Mensch, Andrea McClean of Loose Women, Love islandCamilla Thurlow and Made in ChelseaFrom Sam Thompson.

