January 12, 2020 against Jacek Fior

Exactly one year ago I attended the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to report on the events of the CleanTechnica week, and I enjoyed one of the best adventures of my life. On January 14, 2019, along with hundreds of others, I witnessed a spectacular ceremony to award the Zayed Sustainability Prize winners groundbreaking solutions in health, food, energy and water. Over the years a lot has been written about CleanTechnica about the prize and the winners. This time I thought I would go back to last year’s winners to check what has changed and how the prize has affected their activities.

Because I had the opportunity to interview the winners immediately after the ceremony, I contacted them again a month ago to ask three simple questions:

How has the price stimulated your activities and / or helped in your efforts? How has your business changed since January 2019, not just with regard to price? How would you encourage other pioneers to sign up for the Zayed Sustainability Award?

Health winner – We Care Solar

“With 1.8 million people already successfully assisted, Solar Suitcases are tailor-made for childbirth and related medical services by providing medical lighting 24 hours a day in 3,325 medical facilities in 27 developing countries in Africa. The Solar Suitcase helps obstetricians and medical professionals with fetal monitoring and also acts as a communication device. (Zayed Sustainability Prize description)

The person behind this great project is Laura E. Stachel. I had the opportunity to talk to her shortly after the ceremony and saw the pure passion as she explained to me the reasons and origins of the Solar Suitcase – and these are fairly simple: saving lives, especially from mothers during labor. Solar Suitcase does it in dozens of developing countries around the world with a strong focus on Africa.

Today Laura is thinking about the impact that ZSP has had on the organization:

“The Zayed sustainability prize enabled us to promote our Light Every Birth initiative in several countries and to create a regional center in East Africa. We now have an office in Kampala led by Ambrose Katungi Muhwezi, our regional director for Africa.

“The regional center in Uganda gives the organization a different face through improved staffing, increased visibility at national, district and community level in our next program countries (Uganda, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Tanzania). The Zayed prize offered direct support for Solar Suitcase programs in Nepal and Uganda, affecting hundreds of thousands of families. “

And the organization continues to develop and offer new solutions.

“We Care Solar has launched a new version of the Solar Suitcase – version 3.0. This Solar Suitcase has a larger battery capacity, extra lighting, a simpler user interface and more user-friendliness.

“We have celebrated the success of our Light Every Birth initiative in Liberia. We have reached all 430 health centers that need clean energy for safe delivery – 430 health facilities, which is 78% of all health facilities in the country!

“We have expanded our staff, especially by attracting team members in each of our Light Every Birth countries. We now have staff in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

“And we continue to argue for renewable energy in healthcare – we believe that every mother has the right to a safe birth and that every health center must be equipped with reliable electricity. We want to ensure that no woman dies that gives life.

“Our student training program is flourishing; our We Share Solar curriculum gives young people in the United States and Africa the opportunity to learn about solar energy and to build Solar cases for schools, refugee centers and community institutions. “

The last question to encourage others not to use words – the success and impact of the organization are the best proof of the value of the prize. Laura says it simply – sign up and become a member of a beautiful community of ‘Sustainability Solutionaries’.

FOOD – Sanku

“Sanku is a non-profit organization that reaches out to communities vulnerable to malnutrition by equipping and encouraging small-scale, local millers to strengthen their flour with innovative technology, and by adding micronutrients that are scientifically proven to be improve vitality in food Africans eat the most. With 150 of their enrichment machines currently installed at flour mills in five East African countries, Sanku now has an impact on the lives of nearly one million people by providing them with a safer and healthier food source. (Zayed Sustainability Prize description)

Similarly, I had the opportunity to speak with Felix Brooks-Church, co-founder of Sanku. I learned his personal story about developing his own project to get children in poor neighborhoods off the street and engage in learning and socialization activities. It was then that he realized that the children had a learning disability, a low IQ, a weak immune system, and other shortcomings that were generally caused by malnutrition. In this way, Sanku was conceived as a response to these nutritional problems.

Today Felix gives an overview of what has changed in the last 12 months and how ZSP has contributed.

“There has been a lot of growth because of the price. We have invested half in operations and expanded our staff, and added 50 machines earlier this year, which has increased our reach by around 250,000 people. The remainder of the prize was invested in another 100 machines that just arrived and were installed in September, increasing our reach by another 500,000 people. “

With the aim of putting an end to malnutrition in Africa, and that problem is increasing due to climate change weather deviations, the organization must grow:

“We have focused on expanding our workforce, now doubled to 30 members. We were also selected on the most innovative list of Fast Company. “

Is that enough to encourage others to apply? I bet it is, and Felix adds:

“I would like to encourage other pioneers to sign up, not only for the chance to win a big prize, but also to become known worldwide and have your name attached to the impressive legacy of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan “

ENERGY – BBOXX

“A fast-growing company that has successfully implemented a plug-and-play solar powered device – the BBOXX – in a number of African countries, and offers their customers an on-grid experience in an off-grid setting. The BBOXX model has already connected more than 675,000 people to clean, affordable electricity for the first time and has enabled US $ 2.4 million in energy cost savings. (Description of the Zayed Sustainability Prize)

In a conversation with Mansoor Hamayun in Abu Dhabi, I learn how the project was started and developed through the joint efforts of three students to grow and employ more than 600 people worldwide. No matter how successful they were, the Zayed Sustainability Prize offered a new boost to development:

“The prize funds have allowed us to further invest in innovations in our product range, scale up our activities and accelerate the delivery of reliable energy to disadvantaged communities around the world. We have given nearly a million people access to clean energy through almost 300,000 solar home systems (SHS). More than 500,000 people who use BBOXX’s SHS support a company and show how BBOXX technology transforms lives and opens up potential.

“We recently introduced BBOXX Cook in Rwanda as a pilot market, with the same technology that supports our SHS to deliver clean cooking solutions for both urban and rural areas. BBOXX is the first company to combine pay-as-you-go solar energy services with pay-as-you-go cooking solutions that represent an important step in tackling the global crisis in clean cooking and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To date, BBOXX has reduced more than 346,127 tonnes of carbon dioxide and black carbon emissions. “

The company has had a busy year raising more money to make a difference. It has successfully completed its $ 50 million Series D financing round and attracted numerous investors worldwide.

“BBOXX has continued to scale rapidly into new markets and regions by entering into strategic partnerships with global companies, investors and governments. A partner model has played a central role in stimulating our growth, which in turn has enabled us to move the dial of several of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Access to affordable and clean energy (SDG 7) is the starting point for solving many global goals. The transition to clean energy is crucial to tackle climate change (SDG 13), thanks to the compensation of thousands of tons of CO2 emissions. Electricity enables local businesses to take off and acts as a trigger for economic growth and poverty reduction, SDG 1. It is also the starting point for other basic needs, such as clean water and cooking, SDG 6. “

Mansoor adds a word of encouragement at the end:

“We are honored that we have been recognized by the Zayed sustainability prize. It is a testament to the way in which we make a meaningful difference in the lives of people around the world. Recognition is also practical and the prize funds have helped us further accelerate the delivery of reliable energy to communities worldwide. We strongly encourage other pioneers around the world to apply for the Zayed Sustainability Award to help them continue their positive social and environmental impact. “

WATER – ECOSOFTT (Eco solutions for tomorrow today)

“ECOSOFTT is an award-winning, decentralized community water management standard that outlines a range of solutions for resource management, water use, water recycling and drainage. Water SMART Blue Building solutions make water sustainability possible through total management of the water cycle for living communities, including townships, houses, commercial buildings and villages. ECOSOFTT has implemented more than 50 projects in five countries, giving more than 500,000 people access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene ”(description of the Zayed Sustainability Prize)

I had a great time talking to Marcus Lim, co-founder of ECOSOFTT, about how the idea was developed from the outset as integrated solutions rather than as a series of individual services. Knowing that they are active in many disadvantaged areas, I was surprised to hear how much they promote gender equality and how they involve communities in managing the projects.

Today Marcus is busy traveling, but he was happy to answer my questions about what the prize meant to them:

“The price was a huge approval that we were on the right track because we had a business model that was unique in the water industry. Internally, winning this prize confirmed our strategy and encouraged us to expand what we did to increase our impact. Externally, the prize gave potential partners, customers and employees confidence in our options and value. “

And they are advancing on ECOSOFTT:

“The financial resources and the network of the prize have given us a boost. We are in the process of realizing the plan that we have drawn up as part of the price request. In the past six months we have recruited several highly qualified people to strengthen our capabilities. We are in discussion for various major projects in our target markets. The past few months since receiving the prize have been the busiest time on our trip. “

Interestingly, Marcus emphasizes the added value of applying for ZSP:

“I would encourage all sustainability innovators to sign up for the prize. Winning would naturally do wonders for the organization. The application process itself is very valuable. Because the process is extremely rigorous, it would help the applicant to think about his strategy, impact, strengths and weaknesses to improve his performance. “

Great lessons for all of us on how we can make a difference, how we can connect profit and values ​​and how we can build a sustainable business. The Zayed sustainability prize has a separate category for awarding secondary schools and their sustainability projects. I will also try to reach them. Let us wait a few days today to see the winners of 2020 and more inspiring stories on CleanTechnica.

About the author

Jacek Fior Jacek is an entrepreneurial type who sees opportunities everywhere. He runs his own language training company and the international translation agency Better Horizons. One of his many passions, in addition to card tricks and mixology, is electric cars and their introduction to the market. He is currently working on the launch of CleanTechnica’s Polish platform – cleantechnica.pl – in the hope of helping people understand the revolution we are witnessing. Jacek is also one of the founders of Tesla Shuttle.









