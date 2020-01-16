advertisement

Quentin Taratino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” takes place in 1969 during the infamous 1969 murders of the Manson family – and shows a mixture of real and fictional characters.

Leonardo DiCaprio, for example, plays a (fictional) washed-up western actor who lives next to the actress (and the real murder victim) Sharon Tate. Brad Pitt plays his longstanding stunt double. This is how the cast matches their real colleagues.

advertisement

Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”) plays actress Sharon Tate, who was eight and a half months pregnant when the Charles Manson family murdered her. (Her husband, director Roman Polanski, was making a film in Europe at the time.)

The Australian actor Damon Herriman (“Justified”) plays the infamous Charles Manson.

Bruce Dern plays George Spahn, the aged California rancher who was persuaded to allow the Manson family to live on his property. (Dern came in after the death of Burt Reynolds in September 2018, who was originally cast in the role.)

Dakota Fanning (“The Alienist”) portrays Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a student of Charles Manson who later tried to murder President Gerald Ford.

Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) plays the famous hairdresser and murder victim of the Manson Family Jay Sebring (née Thomas Kummer).

Polish actor Rafal Zawierucha (“Warsaw 44”) plays the young novel Polanski, who made a film in Europe when his pregnant wife Sharon Tate was killed.

“Empire” and “Inhuman” actor Mike Moh plays kung fu master Bruce Lee, who trained Tate for her fight scenes in one of her films.

Wayne Maunder was a star of the late 1960s CBS western series “Lancer” – and in the film a co-star of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Rick Dalton. It is played by the late “Beverly Hills 90210” actor Luke Perry.

James Stacy was an actor who appeared as the brother of Maunder’s character on the TV western “Lancer” of the 1960s. (He was also briefly married to Connie Stevens.) In “Once Upon a Time” he was played by former “Justified” star Timothy Olyphant.

The popular actress and singer of the 1960s, Connie Stevens – and the then wife of James Stacy – is played by “Don’t Trust the B – in Apartment 23”, alum Dreama Walker.

Damian Lewis (“Billions”) plays actor Steve McQueen.

Rebecca Rittenhouse (“The Mindy Project”) plays the mom and dad singer Michelle Phillips.

Rumer Willis (“Empire”) plays Joanna Pettet, a British actress who appeared in films like “The Group” – and also had lunch with Sharon Tate on the day of her murder.

Nicholas Hammond, who played Friedrich in “The Sound of Music”, plays the actor who became TV director Sam Wanamaker.

Austin Butler (“The Carrie Diaries”, “The Shanarra Chronicles”) plays Charles “Tex” Watson, a central member of Manson’s family, who has committed several murders and was later convicted of first-degree murder in seven cases.

Susan Atkins, who has been convicted of participating in eight of the nine Manson Family murders, is played by “Better Things” star Mikey Madison.

Madisen Beaty (“The Fosters”, “Aquarius”) appears as Katie, the nickname for the Manson family member Patricia Krenwinkel, who was convicted of murdering Sharon Tate and four others on Cielo Drive for her role in the murder has been.

Newcomer Dallas Jay Hunter plays Linda Kasabian, a former member of the Manson family who accompanied Watson, Atkins and Krenwinkel to the Polanski murders – and later became a star witness in their subsequent murder trials.

Lena Dunham (“Girls”) portrays Catherine “Gypsy” Share, a Manson supporter who did not take part in the Sharon Tate murders.

Voytek Frykowski (a.k.a. Wojciech Frykowski), the Polish actor who was killed along with others at Roman Polanski’s house on LA’s Cielo Drive, is played by Russian-born actor Costa Ronin (“The Americans”).

Abigail Folger, a victim of the Manson family, heir to the Folger coffee fortune and friend of Frykowski, is played by “The Love Witch” actress Samantha Robinson.

“The Leftovers” star Margaret Qualley plays Kitty Kat based on Manson family member Kathryn “Kitty” Lutesinger, girlfriend of convicted murderer Bobby Beausoleil.

Newcomer Victoria Pedretti plays Lulu, the nickname for the Manson family member and convicted murderer Leslie Van Houten, who was 19 years old at the time of the murder.

James Landry Hébert (“Stranger Things”) plays Steve “Clem” Grogan, a member of the Manson family, who was convicted of the murder of Donald Shea by the Spahn Ranch in August 1969 – which followed weeks after the Sharon Tate murders occurred.

advertisement