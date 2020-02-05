advertisement

The senators will vote on the two impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon, thereby ending the month-long impeachment process announced by parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi last autumn. You can stream the poll set at around 4:00 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT via PBS NewsHour in the video player embedded above.

The Republican majority Senate will almost certainly acquit the President. Last week, the Senate voted that testimony should not be heard after the Democratic House prosecutors and Trump’s defense team opened the clashes.

Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said he would break out of his party and vote for the president’s conviction. “The serious question that the constitutional senators have to answer is whether the president has committed such an extreme and immense act that it rises to the level of high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did, ”said Romney in a speech in the Senate.

In December, the House accused Trump of abusing the power of his office and hindering Congress. Parliament voted on two impeachment procedures, drafted by the Parliament’s Judiciary Committee, alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by the President.

House 230-197 voted for abuse of power; House 229-198 voted for the disability of the congress. The vote closed a month-long impeachment lawsuit against Trump regarding his negotiations with Ukraine to determine whether he had requested foreign power for his own political gain. And when the investigation took place, the White House’s refusal to cooperate and attempts to keep witnesses from testifying constituted a hindrance to Congress according to impeachment proceedings.

Trump administration sales continue.

