(CNN) – The Super Bowl is coming, and in these days of anticipation we often get so busy making small things like “Which teams play?” And “Who will win?” That we lose sight of the larger question:

Why on earth are the San Francisco 49ers called the San Francisco 49ers?

A nod to history and geography

Actually it all makes perfect sense.

The “49ers” is the nickname for those who moved to Northern California in 1849 hoping to take advantage of the gold rush. The influx of opportunists was a blessing for the California economy and accelerated admission to the union in 1850. (A 49er is also a kind of Olympic-style dinghy, which would ensure an equally rich team name. Unfortunately.)

There are more historical parallels between the team and the historical context of its name: the 49ers were the first NFL team, and, in fact, the first major professional sports team to come from the west coast. In the 1940s, when the team was established, the idea of ​​expanding the competition so far across the country was considered a high-risk move. But, like the 49ers of the gold rush, team founder Tony Morabito saw opportunities where others saw uncertainty.

Sure enough, the 49ers have become one of the most successful teams in the NFL. They have taken five Super Bowl titles and were home to various NFL legends, including Steve Young, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

Technically speaking, the San Francisco 49ers are registered as the “San Francisco Forty Niners”, but that would definitely not fit on a football helmet.

Also a nod to bread

Although the team colors of red and gold are certainly a nod to the entire ‘gold rush’ aspect of the 49ers name, their official mascot takes the NorCal display to new heights.

Sourdough Sam has been the team’s mascot, the team’s undisputed mascot since the early 1970s (although the image of a cunning, trailing gold digger goes back to the team’s early days).

And yes, it all connects: according to legend, French gold diggers were the first to bring the tough, spicy sourdough recipe to Northern California during the gold rush, and it was first popularized at Boudin Bakery in San Francisco – you guessed it – 1849.

So, if your football festivities stay behind on Super Bowl Sunday, feel free to solve some of these facts and start a detailed conversation about bread. There is no way to go wrong.

