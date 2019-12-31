advertisement

Normally, this would be a time for Darrel Crimeni to celebrate the holidays.

A Christmas tree would go up to his Langley home, there would be festive lights and holiday decorations.

When downsized, he managed to get a large space with ample room for large family gatherings, including a well-sized patio.

This year, the first Christmas since the death of his grandson Carson, the only sign of the season in his home was a small red stone plant on his kitchen table.

“I didn’t make a tree,” Darrel said. “This is.”

He was planning to leave for “two or three days” on vacation, perhaps in a country cabin a relative had offered.

As Darrel spoke to a visitor, Koko, Carson’s cat, spread his legs clearing.

Koko hugged her asleep with Carson when the young man was staying with his grandfather. It was a deal with his father Aaron, a single parent who worked long hours and couldn’t drive Carson to school.

Carson would stroll into classrooms at his school through the path that traverses the woods near his grandfather’s house.

“Nightdo the night before he went to sleep, (Carson) would catch the cat,” Darrel told The Black Press.

“He liked all animals. He said he would like to be a veterinarian. “

Now, his grandfather allows Koko to sleep by his bed.

At 14, Carson’s cat is slower than ever.

“He became really weak in the last year,” Crimeni observed.

Carson’s father Aaron Crimeni would not even celebrate the holidays, and he has declined the offer of staying in the same hut.

“I’m pretty much claiming there is no Christmas,” Aaron declared.

“I honestly don’t know if I’ll ever celebrate Christmas again.”

On Aug. 7, the night Carson died of apparent drug overdose, disturbing videos were broadcast on social media, showing teenager Langley barely able to stand or talk at the Walnut Grove skating rink while people can be heard laughing .

Months after he downloaded the clips to his phone, Darrel finally watched them, a few weeks ago.

He remembers crying in the eyes and will never forget the sound he heard as Carson’s video was played, obviously sick and in distress.

“You can hear someone laughing, saying – he’s 15 hats,” Darrel said.

“It’s hard to see.”

Aaron has not been able to bring himself to watch the videos, but expects he will have to, once people are charged and the case goes to trial.

He hopes the police investigation will lead to charges early in the new year.

Aaron believes there are witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police and he urged them to come forward.

“My fear is that everybody goes on with their lives and nothing changes,” Aaron said.

Carson’s story has resonated all over the world, with contributions to family coming from far away from Japan.

There have been news stories of off-road locations, such as a small village in Romania, where Darrel Adrian’s brother, there on business, called him to inquire about a report that the skate park could take Carson’s name.

Darrell supports the naming initiative, launched by a local parent because he believes it can prevent another death like Carson.

“I would like to see them rename the park as an awareness campaign,” Darrell said.

“I think it would help. If you can get the kids to talk to the parents, the kid (will hesitate).”

Darrell took a photo of graffiti that someone painted on a skateboard named Carson and adapted it. He hangs on the wall of his kitchen.

He has begun donating some of Carson’s possessions, ones that do not have an emotional attachment attached.

A young mother picked up Carson’s golf club sets for her baby, and a young player took Carson’s hockey outfits, purchased when he overcooked his wheels and cushions, and barely used them.

Darrel said there are plans in the works for a commemorative bench near the football field where he played to hand his hockey jersey to the sports fields where Carson played, and as Crimeni told the company, they are thinking of sponsor players on behalf of Carson.

“I want to do something for the day of pink shirts (in February), for anti-bullying, maybe printed pink shirts,” Darrel said.

They will all read “play and be polite,” the message that will also be on the bench and on the hockey jersey screen.

