advertisement

(CNN) – On an average NFL Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City you will definitely see some tomahawk chops. Maybe some Indian headdresses.

advertisement

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, one of several American sports teams that copy Native American images and traditions. Now that the Chiefs are taking to the field for Super Bowl LIV, their customs and costumes are fully visible.

How did the team founded in 1959 get such a taxable name? And why does the practice of such cultural appropriation continue to exist?

How the Kansas City Chiefs got their name

What makes all this so intriguing is that the Chiefs are named after a white man who imitated Indian culture.

Vincent Schilling, a Mohawk journalist who has written about sport and writes about Native American culture, says it started with, first of all, the scouts.

The Tribe of Mic-O-Say is part of the Boy Scouts of America program, made by Harold Roe Bartle in 1925.

Bartle was not an Indian, but claimed that he was “initiated into a local tribute to the Arapaho people,” according to Schilling’s research. Bartle was called “Lone Bear” and was called Chief Lone Bear in his Mic-O-Say organization.

Almost 40 years after the establishment of Mic-O-Say, Bartle became mayor of Kansas City, Missouri for two terms. Known popularly as “chief”, Bartle Lamar helped owner of the Dallas Texans soccer team to persuade the team to take them to Kansas City.

In name-the-team competitions, “Chiefs” kept popping up as an option in connection with Bartle.

So they went with it.

Why it’s a problem

It seems an innocent original story. But, Schilling said, it’s related to the name of the Chiefs that concerns him and many others – things like the tomahawk-chop or the headdresses that fans regularly wear to games. The Chiefs open every game with a cheerleader on a horse named Warpaint, while hitting a giant native-style drum embellished with the team’s logo.

Some have told Schilling that these things are being done in honor of Indians, but he is not buying that. He tells CNN that such apologies remind him of his grandmother, a Mohawk woman who was stolen to a boarding school as a child and never, after sheer fear, ever spoke a word of Mohawk.

“My grandmother couldn’t even tell what she really was, but they can turn it into a stereotype and tell me to honor it?” Schilling says. “I’m sorry people, I’m just not going to be.”

Of course, the Chiefs are not the only popular sports team that deals with characterizations of Native American culture. Major League Baseball has the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians. At the university and in professional football there are the Florida State Seminoles and Washington Redskins. The Braves, Seminoles and Chiefs all use the tomahawk chop during games and as a permanent part of their fan cultures. The heel consists of a movement and a song that activists have criticized for the stereotypical representation of indigenous culture.

The Redskins have been the subject of lawsuits and sharp criticism of their name for decades, which some indigenous people, such as the National Congress or American Indians, find so offensive that they don’t even say it out loud. Unlike the Chiefs, who don’t have literal images of indigenous people on their team gear, the Redskins mascot is literally the face of an Indian man. The Seminoles have a similar logo. The Cleveland Indians are represented by a cartoon-like “Chief Wahoo” logo.

Mascots dehumanize indigenous people, a group says

Images of native Americans as mascots started in the golden age of the film, Schilling told CNN. Indian stereotypes such as ‘savages’, stories about killing settlers, and so on – those images became popular and earned money. So they were always made.

“And we learn the most from television,” he said.

Native American characters get little representation in the entertainment that we consume. According to IllumiNative, only about 0.4% of the characters are native to prime-time TV and popular movies, a non-profit organization that wants to increase the visibility of indigenous people in society. When people see such limited perceptions, racist and stereotyped representations are all that some Americans may know about their native neighbors.

Crystal Echo Hawk, director of IllumiNative, told CNN that after 1900 many schools do not teach about Indians.

This lack of representation – in pop culture, in education and in general American consciousness – can lead to the erasure of Indians and experiences.

Americans think of Indians as people living in a bygone era, Echo Hawk told CNN. Many have no real sense of the complexity of indigenous people in the 21st century.

“It serves to dehumanize indigenous people,” she said. “They cannot see us as fully formed, multidimensional people.”

Imagine fans supporting their team in Blackface, Echo Hawk pointed out. There would be indignation. Yet many look beyond red face or wearing headdresses.

This cultural blindness can cause permanent damage. In 2005 the American Psychological Association published a resolution calling for the abolition of mascots with natives.

“These mascots teach stereotyped, misleading and all too often offensive images of American Indians,” former APA President Ronald F. Levant said in a statement. “These negative lessons do not only affect students from India; they send the wrong message to all students. “

The National Congress of American Indians published a 29-page report in 2013 calling for an end to racism in sports and native sports mascots. The report discussed, without a doubt, the negative consequences of indigenous caricatures.

“Commonly used images of Native American stereotypes in commercial and educational environments slander, slander and slander indigenous peoples, indigenous cultures and tribal nations, and continue a legacy of racist and biased attitudes,” the report explains.

“The ‘wild’ and ‘clown-like’ caricatures used by sports teams with ‘Indian’ mascots in particular contribute to the ‘wild’ image of indigenous peoples and the myth that indigenous peoples are an ethnic group ‘frozen in history.’

What teams do about it

This kind of cultural change can be implemented slowly. Professional sports teams earn billions of dollars and have millions of avid fans who don’t like to give up the icons and traditions of their team, no matter how problematic.

However, there is a change, often in small, halving steps. During the MLB after-season of 2019, the Atlanta Braves changed the way they played the famous Tomahawk Chop after a player complained to another team. In 2018, the Cleveland Indians announced they would remove all images of their cartoon-like “Chief Wahoo” logo from official team uniforms (the caricature still appears on fan equipment and other items).

College sports are at the forefront of this. NCAA, which governs college athletics, introduced a policy in 2005 that prohibits schools from displaying “hostile and offensive racial / ethnic / national origin mascots, nicknames or images” at NCAA championships. The association specifically mentioned schools with native American images and references.

Despite the research and disagreements of many indigenous people, these habits – the racist names, the wrongdoing – continue to exist.

And on Sunday, when millions of people tune in to watch the Super Bowl and 65,000 people grab the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, it will all be seen: the tomahawk chops, the regalia, the headdresses, the face paint.

Vincent Schilling says he respects Chiefs fans and supports their right to support their team. Regarding the message it will send on the biggest stage of football, well, he’s not that confident.

“I really, really have a great fear of what this will look like,” he said.

.

advertisement