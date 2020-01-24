advertisement

“As you all know, I’m going back to D.C. tonight,” Bernie Sanders told a crowd at a rally in Des Moines on Monday evening. “Tomorrow I will be on an indictment.” Her tone was a little upset. Throughout the past year, Democratic presidential candidates have insisted that the struggle for the political future of the United States is taking place here, in the country, rather than in Washington. Democrats couldn’t change the grim reality of Donald Trump’s presidency – they could only debate who should replace him and his administration. Now, with less than two weeks to go before Iowa caucuses, several of the race’s protagonists have been called back to the capital to participate in a process whose outcome is anything but predetermined. The removal of the president was largely hailed by Democratic candidates not as a chance to wage a high-level civic battle with their party’s No. 1 enemy – or even as an opportunity to highlight the difference, say , between being a serving US senator and being a former mayor of a mid-sized midwestern city, but as an ordinary jury duty. “I won’t be able to be here as much as I would like,” Sanders told the Des Moines crowd. “So you’re going to have to carry the ball.”

The states that voted early – Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina in particular – are expected to be all on the ballot. Candidates compete to make the most trips to these states, to host the most events, to knock on the most doors. Proponents of the current primary system cite this as a positive: candidates cannot rely solely on the attention of the national media or on advertising funded by large donors to mount their campaigns, they must introduce themselves and press flesh. Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, the three remaining senators, have invested time and effort in the early states for months. (Michael Bennet could also be mentioned here, given the number of diners he visited in New Hampshire, but he stays nowhere in the polls.) Now they will have to find ways to run absence campaigns .

Surrogate mothers will fill part of the void. On Tuesday, Warren announced that a small army of them – including Julián Castro, Ayanna Pressley and actress Ashley Judd – would deploy across the country on his behalf. Klobuchar has taken a more intimate route: thirteen members of the Iowa legislature held a press conference at Des Moines on Tuesday to explain why they approved it, and his daughter hiked the track in the state on Wednesday. Sanders, who has some practice in this area, having been forced to leave the track for a few days this fall, after a heart attack, is bringing in the ringtones: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be in Iowa for him this week, while Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, famous for their ice cream, will be in New Hampshire.

Will this situation benefit the two main candidates who are not in the Senate? Hard to say. Sanders may be in DC, but he didn’t give up completely: he managed to push Joe Biden into a fight for social security, a fight that involves both questions about the social spending priorities of Biden and its eligibility. (Matthew Yglesias of Vox wrote a good breakdown of the situation and Biden’s case.) And it’s unclear to what extent the extra face time will really help the former vice president. Biden, who is at or near the top of polls both nationally and in a number of early states, is a formidable candidate who has been underestimated for much of the past year by experts and opponents. After a difficult summer, he has been much sharper on the track lately. But events and energy are simply not the focus of his campaign. Tuesday night at Fort Dodge, I watched people politely nod while Biden meandered through his stubborn speech, then took a few questions. (I thought back to Monday night, when Sanders asked his supporters to carry the ball – they cheered like crazy.) On Wednesday it snowed in Iowa, and an NBC News reporter took a photo of ‘a Biden event in Osage that was half empty.

Pete Buttigieg has been drawing larger, much more enthusiastic crowds in Iowa and elsewhere since the fall. Actress Mandy Moore joined him on the runway earlier this month, and his organization in Iowa is widely regarded as as good as any other in the field. But competition on the ground is not his problem – he started to feel the heat in the national polls of Michael Bloomberg, the former billionaire mayor of New York, who completely ignores Iowa and New Hampshire. It’s hard to say what he gains by not having Sanders or Warren.

In some ways, this week recalls that presence and absence were problems throughout the campaign. Trump hovered like a specter, scaring voters, changing the news environment with a tweet or a missile strike. Barack Obama is another type of ghost, the candidates alternating between invocation and criticism of his heritage. Last month, when he made a public statement about “not shirking” old people, everyone tried to interpret exactly which old man he meant. And then there is the other figure from the Democratic Party’s recent past who appeared this week: Hillary Clinton, who gave an interview to the Hollywood Reporter in which she rejected the Sanders record in the Senate and criticized the treatment that his campaign had reserved for the opponents. “I think it’s a model that people have to take into account when making their decisions,” she said. As the 2020 Democratic primary comes to the end of the pre-election season, all these figures are there and not there. In less than two weeks, voters show up.

