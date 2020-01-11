advertisement

The greatest dancer continues on Saturday evening on BBC One: this is how the dance competition works.

Back for a second series in 2020, The Greatest Dancer welcomes artists of all ages and styles, invited to compete for a first prize.

Here is a complete overview of how the show works …

hearings

The first four episodes of the series will see budding artists appearing at The Greatest Dancer in an effort to impress the public, get all 75% of the public to vote and open the mirror wall.

The four dance captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, the four dancers, watch the dancers and each of their movements behind the mirror. Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall.

While the dance captains are not allowed to vote, they will watch everything on stage and offer the dancers their comments and advice.

There is a whole new twist on this series, where a dance captain will have the power to choose his greatest dancer of the day at the end of each episode, offering them a guaranteed place on their team and a fast track to the live concert.

Once the auditions are over, it’s time for the reminders as the dance captains have the difficult task of choosing just two more acts each to complete their last three before moving on to the next stage of the competition – the live challenge shows.

Live concerts

The first three weeks of live shows will see live challenge shows: each week, each of the dancers sets out a challenge that they must meet with their dance captain: create a performance that will impress viewers at home and keep them in the competition.

Then it will be in the semi-final: the dance captains now have the power as they choose the challenge they will give to their remaining acts in the hope of winning a place in the live final.

In the final, the other artists will each perform twice live, one as an individual performance and a duet with their dance captain, while home viewers will be able to choose who they want to be named The Greatest Dancer, winning 50,000 £ and play as a very special guest on Come strictly dance.

The second series of The Greatest Dancer airs on Saturday evening on BBC One starting at 7 p.m.

All episodes from the second series of The Greatest Dancer will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after their broadcast.

