The scale of the Australian bushfire crisis has resulted in news agencies and journalists covering the world.

The death toll is currently 23, and six people are still missing in New South Wales and Victoria. Almost half a million animals were killed and a third of the coalition population in New South Wales was destroyed.

The fires affected 1,500 homes, and over 200 fires are still burning in New South Wales and Victoria.

Fires continue to burn in all states and territories of the country and people have been breathing dangerous and in some cases deadly smoke from the flames for months.

Newspapers and magazines from around the world have responded with horrified disbelief.

Matthew Abbott’s hot photo of a kangaroo jumping in front of an inferno in Lake Conjola, NSW, has been splashed on front pages around the world.

media_cameraThe New York Times p. 1 NYD brush fire. Picture: The New York Times

It was on page 1 of the New York Times on New Year’s Day.

And on the front page of the British newspaper The Times on January 2nd.

media_cameraThe Times January 2nd Bushfire. Image: the times

And the London-based international newspaper Financial Times on the same day.

media_cameraFinancial Times January 2nd Bushfire. Picture: Financial Times

The Toronto Globe and Mail and The Guardian used the same image.

media_cameraAustralian bushfires in British newspapers. The guard. Image: The Guardian.media_camera The bushfires of Globe and Mail. Image: The globe and the post

The Independent in the UK published images of Australian bushfires on its front pages on January 2nd and 3rd.

media_cameraThe Independent bushfires Jan 2nd picture: The Independentmedia_cameraThe Independent bushfires Jan 3rd picture: The Independent

And on January 4th, when the fires burned, the Dutch newspaper Het Parool Abbottt brought sobering picture to the front page.

As the nation revolts at what it sees as the Morrison administration’s inaction and / or inadequate response to the fires, global reporting continues, and not much of it has benefited the current head of state.

“Australia’s bushfires have exposed its leaders’ mistakes,” said the Financial Times.

“Global apathy for the fires in Australia is a scary sign of the future,” writes David Wallace-Wells for New York magazine.

media_cameraNew York magazine David Wallace-Wells Bushfire. Image: New York magazine.

“Australian bush fires: the situation could continue for months,” wrote the French newspaper Le Monde.

media_cameraTime Magazine Bushfire. Image: magazine.

“The bushfires in Australia set fire to an area the size of Vermont and New Hampshire,” reported Time Magazine, putting the crisis in the context of American readers.

media_cameraSouth China Morning Post reports bushfires. Image: The South China Morning Post

“The Guardian view of the bushfire: Australia needs a government with the right priorities,” the paper wrote.

media_cameraThe Guardian bushfire. Image: The Guardian

The daily newspaper said: “The fires show what happens when urgent environmental problems take a back seat.”

The Atlantic published an article entitled “Australia Does Not Stop Burning” and entitled “Even if the country is fighting bushfires, it cannot stop directing the pollution that warms the earth into the atmosphere.”

media_cameraWall Street Journal Bushfire. Picture: The Wall Street Journal.

The world is shocked and worried about what’s going on in our country. From a distance, our nation, long considered one of the most idyllic places on earth, is now seen as hell on earth.

Originally published as “Nowhere to run”: The world answers

