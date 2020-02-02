advertisement

Shortly after Brian Lohan was appointed Clare manager in late October, a mutual friend of his and Davy Fitzgerald set out to check if anything could be done. Given the poor relationship between the two, it was always likely that it was a fool’s affair. But if there was potential for relaxation, it was due to the fact that they would now oppose the intercounty managers.

The hurling world is small, the elite end even smaller, and there are only so many bainisteoir bibs to carry around. With their teams that would surely meet, it would show up and become public. The mediator wanted to find out if some poison could be removed.

It couldn’t. No answer came there. Three months later, Fitzgeralds Wexford welcomes Lohans Clare to Wexford Park on Sunday, and the shoulders are cold on all sides. In the end, the photographers will float and look for the rare ATM handshake mime. In the Fitzgibbon matches between LIT and UL in recent years, the two went their separate ways at the final whistle without exchanging the usual courtesies. All indications suggest that they will likely do the same on Sunday.

“As you know, and I and everyone else knows, they were two great hurlers,” says Father Harry Bohan, friend and mentor of both, who withdraws as far as anyone remembers. “But beyond that, they were and are two very, very strong personalities. They are both their own men. You would choose yourself and stick with it.

“I would know both very well and I think the world of both. I think whatever happened between them has to do with the Fitzgibbon Cup and their time there. Both are winners, both are so competitive and both would do anything to win. “

Everything is a bit unnecessary, everything is a bit petty. And yet, for the rest of us who look in from the outside, inevitably fascinating. After all, these aren’t just two normal Eddie punch clocks that are failing.

Go back through the past half century of slingshots and think of goalkeepers and their full backs and immediately think of Davy Fitz and Lohan. In the 50-year history of the All Stars, goalkeepers and full-backs went to players from the same county nine times. Fitzgerald and Lohan are the only combination that does it twice.

Clare manager Brian Lohan will send his team to Wexford Park on Sunday to face Davy Fitzgeralds. Photo: Laszlo Geczo / Inpho

“There has been a bond between them throughout their hurling years,” says Father Harry. “They were both front runners and they both stood up for themselves, but they had the connection that you need between a full-back and a goalkeeper. They were a combination that worked very well together, with and for each other.

“But when they took over the college teams in Limerick, the rivalry between them started. I don’t know what it is, I have no idea. But you’re talking about two very driven men. They both wanted to win. “

Before we put on the heavy gloves and dig up the roots of the problem, it should be noted that the Irish Times contacted both men to find out if they had anything to say on the subject, and both politely and declined. For his part, Lohan opposed several attempts to get him to open up to it and said at a press event last May: “I honestly have nothing to say to him.”

In contrast, Fitzgerald’s side of the story is largely out there, which was covered in his book from a few years ago. According to the Wexford manager, the two had understood each other well in their lives after the accident, played golf together, did business with each other and so on. Until they competed against each other in the Fitzgibbon Cup in 2014. Lohan as trainer from UL and Fitzgerald on LIT.

In many ways, the passage in his book makes it a classic Davy Fitz fairy tale. LIT were outsiders, and Fitzgerald did a few tricks to surprise the dreaded UL team. He emerged en masse from the bushes (!) On the field and warmed up on the side of the field on which UL had already laid out his cones. Small but sharp outrage, the kind of Vaudeville defiance that was sometimes his trading stock. LIT won the day and in Davy Fitz’s eyes the end justified the means.

“Brian never got close to me after that,” he wrote. “I didn’t have to be told that he was absolutely bull. When the dust settled a few months later (we had lost our semi-final against Waterford by one point), I decided to call Lohan. I had just arrived at the Clareabbey car park and was just gaining time for a meeting, the silence between us had been on my mind and I wanted to put an end to it.

“But it soon became clear that Brian wasn’t in the mood for a handshake and a fresh start. He told me that he couldn’t accept” some of the things “that had happened in this quarter-finals, which suggested that I – in his eyes – personally responsible for the worst. My answer was: “Brian, my job is to win for LIT. I have to do what I have to do, just as you have to do what you do for UL You know me long enough and know that I would do anything for you. But when we face each other in a game, it’s war. It has to be. You have to get over it. “

Davy Fitzgerald on the sidelines for LIT during a Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final against UL in February 2015. Photo: James Crombie / Inpho

Now of course we only have Davy’s side of the phone call to continue here. Lohan may have had a bigger problem than a couple of quick ones drawn in a Fitzgibbon match, but without any enlightenment we have to continue with what we have.

Either way, the heat was significantly higher in 2015 when Clare, with Fitzgerald at the top, retired from the championship in early July after losing to Cork in qualifying. Lohan went to the district authority and asked for a top-down review, which Fitzgerald saw as a direct blow to him and his father, longtime district secretary Pat Fitzgerald.

Whatever the merit in Lohan’s proposal, Davy Fitz is Davy Fitz. And he reacted accordingly. There was a call, there were words, there were more words and then there was silence. What has more or less endured since then. Fitzgerald’s book appeared in 2018 and described the whole thing as he saw it, and Lohan didn’t bite when asked publicly about it.

That said, he had a small dig at the same press event last May. After being asked in various ways what he thought of Davy Fitz, he killed everything except for a question about the supporting role of the Wexford manager.

“I don’t know if it’s real passion,” said Lohan. “We all love the game, but we don’t. We show it in different ways. It has the way it does things and people have to fit in with it somehow. But I think some of the antics are not great . “

So here we are. A new season, an otherwise uncomplicated league game at Wexford Park in February, and a subplot where as many eyes are on the sideline as on the field.

Sad in a way. But also convincing.

