advertisement

Bill Vlahos built a sophisticated horse racing betting system and it was a million dollar lie.

Melbourne’s racing identity used fake bets and result lists, and even invented an international betting expert named “Max” to ensure that its 71 victims continued to hand over money.

From 2008 to 2013, they thought it was “spectacular” to return via Vlahos’ punting club The Edge.

advertisement

Instead, Vlahos spent their money on business class flights, credit cards, luxury accommodations and cars, a hot tub, and other failing businesses.

His winning betting formula was fiction. Bets were either not placed or were not similar to what Vlahos said he was doing.

The fraudster has blurred his tracks by pairing his fake numbers and producing results with real races and legitimate race information, as well as fake bank documents.

The international betting agent Daniel Maxwell or “Max”, which Vlahos brought to improve the club’s access to offshore funds, also did not exist.

The deception collapsed in 2013 before Vlahos was beaten with 347 charges of over $ 120 million in fraudulently collected funds.

The 54-year-old finally made a plea. Last year, he admitted two cases of $ 17,520,225 deception financial benefit to the District Court in Victoria.

His victims were shaken financially, some had to sell their homes and suffered a marital breakdown.

“We have to start over since we lost our house,” said one victim in a statement to the court.

“We worked hard to get where we were, and the financial impact shook us from a fun-loving couple who has been married for 30 years to a sad, miserable, and bitter couple.”

Another victim compared the moment when he learned that Vlahos’ plan was a scam “to be bumped into a tall building and to watch the last 25 years of hard work sucking out of my lungs as I turned down” ,

Just when Vlahos’ lies were undoing him, he was trying to get loans for new business deals while having $ 80,000 in personal debt.

His lawyer Justin Wheelahan stressed on Tuesday that Vlahos’ admission had saved the court a significant amount of time.

His original allegations should have been broken down into nine different trials.

Vlahos has been placed in pre-trial detention and the hearing before Judge Douglas Trapnell is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Originally published as How the Fraud of a Racing Cheater Was Deciphered

advertisement