Videos circulated on Weibo and WeChat, showing miserably crowded hospital halls and overworked doctors in states of apparent emotional degradation. On Weibo, people published distraught accounts of sick family members who couldn’t be admitted to hospitals or get a test kit for 2019-nCoV; begging for help, many of them posted their phone numbers. Hong Kong-based digital media, Initium Media and China Newsweek, among others, published candid interviews with doctors in Wuhan. Chinese epidemiologists have published articles in The Lancet, The New England Journal of Medicine and the free bioRxiv platform, revealing information that included the genome of the virus and early dynamics of transmission. (Some of these reports have convinced many that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention was aware of the nature of the epidemic in the weeks leading up to January 20.) Stories from Hubei Province suggested that the Cross -Red from Wuhan mishandled donations, as in a video that allegedly showed a local official on the run with a box of surgical masks – a highly sought after commodity. Chinese citizens and overseas Chinese quickly organized themselves through discussion groups, alumni networks and other platforms to provide donations and volunteer services.

“If people are not angry enough, they don’t want to touch on certain topics because they prioritize security,” said Fang Kecheng, assistant professor of communication at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “But people are really angry now. And when everyone is on the same page, they feel more secure – the voice of criticism is no longer so distinctive. Fang is generally pessimistic about the state of journalism in China, given the shrinking printing industry and increasing pressure from government censorship, but he was pleased to see the first reports on Wuhan. “I was surprised to see that a handful of quality media had the capacity to send professional journalists to cover something like this,” said Fang. “People were doing their best to break the censorship.”

While this recent wave of relatively free reporting and information sharing has been striking, it has not changed the information control system in China – rather, it has temporarily overwhelmed it. Xiao told me that the level of open exchange was due to the volume of the response to the epidemic, not a relaxation of censorship. “The censors are advanced and aggressive. We saw many deleted messages shortly after they were posted, ”said Xiao. Xiao’s laboratory monitors the V.P.N. blackouts in China, which tend to occur during politically sensitive periods; a V.P.N. the interruption began on the eve of lunar new year and lasted approximately forty-eight hours. (The last disturbance of this magnitude occurred in October, said Xiao, during the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the communist state.)

Internet censorship in China has two layers. First, most platforms, such as WeChat and Douyin – a Chinese analogue of TikTok – have automated censorship protocols to filter out “sensitive words”; they also use human content moderators, who operate according to guidelines issued by the government. Then, once a message is online, if it reaches a large audience and a government censor objects to its content, the platform may have to delete the message or limit its distribution.

As a result of the coronavirus epidemic, it has been more difficult for censors at any of these stages to draw a clear line between what is allowed and what is not. In January, the People’s Daily launched a reader survey on the Wuhan epidemic, suspended by the Wenjuan Xing investigation platform because of its “sensitive words”. A People’s Daily social media editor criticized the WeChat decision, asking, “What’s wrong with this platform?” Whether or not there is a sensitive word, wouldn’t I know better than you? “

Guo Jing, a social worker who moved to Wuhan in November to work, started a daily newspaper which she shares on Weibo and WeChat. Its first entry on Weibo has been shared thousands of times, but its subsequent updates have received only dozens of actions each. She told me that for a while she couldn’t receive friend requests on WeChat, and she also suspects that Weibo limited the visibility of her messages. (Weibo’s algorithm is not transparent; some messages seem to appear only if a subscriber goes to a user’s profile page.) Another young woman on WeChat shared the story of a brief meeting with her father, who became infected with a coronavirus after treating the woman. dying mother; his account went viral and, although WeChat did not delete it, he blocked his sharing, alleging a non-specific violation of the rules of use.

Chen Qiushi, a lawyer from Beijing, started making videos in 2016, mainly to introduce legal terms to a lay audience. But he quickly discovered that he was interested in commenting on social affairs and, last August, went to Hong Kong to cover the escalating protests. “After I went to Hong Kong,” Chen told me, “all of my social media accounts were bombed” – slang for “disappeared”. He lost more than a million and a half followers and 400 videos on Douyin; he hadn’t saved them to a hard drive.

He uses a V.P.N. to visit sites such as Twitter and YouTube, which are blocked in China, so that he can read the uncensored news; This is how he learned about the coronavirus epidemic. He went to Wuhan on January 24, the day after the lockdown, to, as he said, “testify for myself.” In Wuhan, Chen drives his moped to hospitals, supermarkets, a funeral home and a hospital construction site, reporting what he sees and capturing conversations he has with local residents, including, in one case, a bereaved family. His individual operation is one of a kind in Wuhan. He has produced twenty videos so far, and what they lack in professional polishing that they compensate for in the immediate and the context. Several of them received more than a million views, most of them from Chinese viewers using a V.P.N.

In a video, Chen visited a makeshift quarantine facility that was being installed inside an exhibition center; workers were busy unloading supplies from buses and rows of small jars were visible. Inside the establishment, workers were building partitions and a dozen beds were already in place. Chen told his viewers that it appeared to be less of a quarantine facility than a makeshift shelter, and wondered if the setup would only lead to an increase in cross-infection – a concern that many observers have raised since.

These days, Chen said to me, “I feel a mixture of emotions: fear, anger, sadness and lack of family.” When I asked him what he planned to do next, he said, “I can’t get out of Wuhan, so I’ll keep reporting. Chen, who has been in constant touch with his friends and has posted videos daily since arriving in Wuhan two weeks ago, told his mother that he was visiting a new quarantine center on Thursday evening. . Since then, her family and friends have not heard from her.

In Fang’s view, it was revealing that the state media, for the most part, had been absent from efforts to report both the human suffering caused by the coronavirus epidemic and the bureaucratic failures that compounded it. suffering. He cited People’s Daily and Xinhua, the public news agency, both of which have offices in Wuhan. “Their local journalists must know the city very well and can investigate it thoroughly,” said Fang. “But we haven’t seen anything like it.”

