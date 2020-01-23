advertisement

Global stocks continued to be hit by coronavirus attacks on Thursday, with Asian markets performing worst.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed 2.75% today, the worst one-day decline since President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on China eight months ago. The Hang Seng index fell 1.52%, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 reference index fell 0.98%.

The corona virus, which was first discovered in the large central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has infected more than 570 people with 17 deaths, according to the latest report from the authorities. The disease, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, has spread outside of China to countries such as Thailand, Japan, South Korea and the United States.

So far, at least five provincial Chinese cities have restricted transportation, including Wuhan, where public transportation is closed. Wuhan is a commercial center in central China with 11 million inhabitants, which according to air traffic data counts 30,000 travelers a day.

As of 10:00 AM ET, the US benchmarks were roughly flat. The Dow Jones fell 0.32%, the S & P 500 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.14%.

The travel bans will be introduced this weekend for the new lunar year out of the expectation of being widespread across East Asia. Hundreds of millions of people had planned trips. In addition to travel restrictions, major Chinese New Years have been canceled in several major Chinese cities, including Beijing. The World Health Organization meets today to decide whether to report an international health emergency.

As the corona virus changes travel plans, inventory levels in large hotel and airline chains have decreased. Retail and luxury goods inventories are also declining. From 10 a.m. LVMH shares fell 1.82%, Burberry shares fell 2.53% and Kering shares fell 3.31%. By contrast, medical care and pharmaceutical stocks grew, with Zhende Medical, Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering and Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical exceeding their daily 10% limit.

If the virus continues to spread, it remains to be seen whether the luxury industry could be affected. The Chinese market currently accounts for a significant portion of the industry’s total sales. According to Bain & Co., Chinese buyers account for 35% of global luxury goods sales – and they accounted for 90% of industry growth in 2019.

While China is concerned with the outbreak of the corona virus, Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous region of the country, continues to face protests against the government, which have led to an economic recession that is partly due to the decline in tourism and falling retail sales. Hong Kong retail sales fell 23.6% in November for the tenth consecutive year, government officials said. The Hong Kong Retail Management Association estimates that around 5,600 workers will be laid off due to cuts and closings.

