advertisement

Pierre Josse awaits me at Le Vaudésir, a typical French bistro in the south of Paris. “This place is timeless,” calls Josse, listing the authenticity of the small bar-restaurant. “Look at the ledges! 1900! Look at the wires on the ceiling, the crocheted curtains! There are even Turkish toilets – a rarity these days. And the bar is a real nectoux from the 19th century. It’s the Rolls-Royce of zinc switches! “

Josse is the founder of Guide du Routard’s travel books and a connoisseur of bistros around the world. Le Vaudésir is one of his favorites. “When I come to coffee in the morning, the cook peels vegetables or peels peas,” he says. “It’s a sign of a real bistro – not a prepared meal.” The plat du jour is on the table, a bargain price of € 8.20.

advertisement

Eighteen months ago, Josse teamed up with about 20 bistro owners and enthusiasts to request that the traditional French bistro be added to Unesco Lists of intangible cultural heritage, They will present their case to the UN organization in the spring.

We have to pull people off their screens to get them back to the zinc switches. We have to resist starbucking, the disappearance of places of conviviality

The UNESCO Commission meets every two years. Only one participant can win per country. “The baguette is our most dangerous competition,” says Josse. “They are supported by farmers, millers and bakers. We could lose against the baguette.”

The bistro fans received a warm letter of support from President Emmanuel Macron. “But since I know Macron, I can’t rule out the” en même temps “,” says Josse, referring to Macron’s preference for supporting both sides of an argument.

The word bistro – usually written in French Bistrot – is a legacy of the Russian occupation of Paris after the defeat of Napoleon’s Grande Armée in Waterloo in 1815. When soldiers sneaked away for a drink, they shouted: “Bistrot! Bistrot! “(Fast fast!). The name became synonymous with Cafe, Estaminet or Troquet. Making love like a cossack is another expression from this time, because Russian soldiers have earned the reputation of being a rough lover.

Le Vaudésir: The Parisian bistro Plat du Jour is a bargain for € 8.20. Photo: Lara Marlowe

“Many revolutions started in bistros,” says Josse. He quotes Balzac: “The counter in the café is the people’s parliament.” As a lifelong hibernophile, Josse Wolfe Tone in Tailors’ Hall and Robespierre and Camille Desmoulins mentioned the revolution in Procopethat still serves food and drinks near the Odéon subway station.

By the end of the 19th century, industrialization had made the bistro an integral part of everyday French life. In working-class neighborhoods like the 11th district, metalworkers and artisans went to the bistro first thing in the morning to drink coffee and calvados. When they finished work in the evening, they met at the zinc counter for an anise-flavored aperitif, playing dice and card games known as quatre-vingt-et-un, belote, and yam.

The bistro became a meeting point for writers and artists who couldn’t afford to heat their homes. In the 1950s and 1960s, when there was a two-year waiting list for a phone in France, cafes served as informal news centers.

The bistro is like an Irish pub. But everyone participates in a pub. In a bistro you can think, read, write memoirs, poems or love letters in peace

Today the bistro is in mortal danger, says Josse. In 1960 there were 200,000 bistros in France. Today there are fewer than 32,000. The decline went hand in hand with the decline of the classes that the French considered popular, the rise of property developers and the upgrading of cities.

“We have to pull people off their screens to get them back to the zinc switches,” says Josse. “We have to resist starbucking, the disappearance of places of conviviality.”

A Rolls-Royce of the counters: the Nectoux stamp on the counter by Le Vaudésir

Josse is contemptuous of what he calls neobistros – chains with artificial decor and bouncers who immediately ask for payment when they put wine on the table. He remembers a generous bistro owner in Montparnasse who left the cash register in front of the door open so that customers could pay for an honor system and what they could afford.

“The bistro is a ritual, a tradition, the pleasure of being together, of existing,” says Josse. “When a trample comes in, the owner gives him a coffee or a glass of water.”

The bistro “is like an Irish pub,” continues Josse. “But everyone participates in a pub. In a bistro you can think, read, write memoirs, poems or love letters in peace. The owner keeps an eye on things. When an argument begins, he says, “You drank too much.”

If his crusade succeeds in adding the French bistro to the Unesco list, Josse will help the Irish Pub achieve the same status. “Even if we never win because of capitalism, globalization and modern life, we postpone the deadline. The good fight is an attitude to life, an energetic means of survival.”

advertisement