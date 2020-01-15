advertisement

Several films have separated from the crowd, but each faces a different path to victory

When the Oscars passed from five to ten Best Picture nominations in 2009 and then to a variable number of nominees two years later, an obvious question arose every time the list of nominees was revealed:

What would have been the five best under the old system?

In some years this is not an easy question. But this year it is.

In a world where the Academy had never increased the number of nominees, this year’s best candidates would be “The Irishman”, “Joker”, “1917”, “Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood” and “Parasite”.

The first four of these films received most nominations – 11 for “Joker”, 10 for the other three – and their directors received all major nominations for best director. “Parasite” meanwhile received the fifth nomination for the direction of Bong Joon Ho and was also recognized in the “Key Writing” and “Film Editing” categories.

While some people have argued that “Ford vs. Ferrari” could be the compromise candidate who gets an angry win due to the academy’s preferred vote counting system, its four nominations suggest that the scenario is a real long shot.

The five best films are the five that have a chance of winning – and until the Producers Guild steps in on Saturday and gives us a leader that we can (almost) trust, here are their five ways to win.

“ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD”

An easy way to say that Quentin Tarantino’s film is now considered one of the frontrunners was Monday’s Daily Beast story, in which Tarantino, star Brad Pitt, and broadly, the film had a “Weinstein problem “Due to connections to the embarrassed hump. The story was released 30 minutes after the nominations were announced, and the main reaction in many Oscar-watching circles was to wonder which competing film had prompted the Daily Beast.

In the meantime, the films that won the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Award didn’t really help Oscar voters, but they didn’t hurt either. For “Once Upon A Time”, one key was to group by far the largest branch of the Academy of Actors and take advantage of the fact that it was a Hollywood film and Tarantino never won the “Best Film” title.

(The closest he got closest was in 1995, when Pulp Fiction lost to Forrest Gump, a film that didn’t age as much as the film he hit.)

Winning the Producers Guild on Saturday would make them a legitimate leader, and winning the SAG ensemble on Sunday would reinforce that notion. In such a case, Tarantino could lose the Directors Guild Award on January 25 and still enter the Oscars in a good position.

Brad Pitt is almost certain to win an acting award at the Oscars, and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” had to overcome his curious lack of editing nominations by winning for Tarantino’s script and production design before going on to win the votes of Actors Branch and many placements of No. 2 and No. 3 on the Best Picture ballots.

“1917”

Sam Mendes’ World War I film has no nomination for acting or editing, which should put him in a difficult position at the Oscars. But films that are designed in such a way that they look like a single shot are automatically disadvantageous for the film editors: Remember that “Birdman” received the title “Best film without editing” a few years ago – and the film will viewed more as a technical achievement than a showcase for actors.

But because “1917” was one of the last Oscar nominees and because it opened in the cinema on Christmas Day, it feels fresh and has the ability to build momentum at the right time. Winning the Producers Guild is a real possibility given the scale and difficulty of their production, and that would give them a big boost. Directors Guild would also be a crucial asset for Mendes.

At the Oscars, “1917” should perform well in categories such as cinematography (where victory is an advantage), the original score (where the fight with “Joker” is fought) and other categories. And it would have to benefit from the support of these industries and the reputation of being the real movie of the year to become a consensus favorite. A Best Director win, which is certainly possible, would be another good sign.

“PARASITE”

The biggest obstacle to winning “Parasite” is not the double-digit nominations for its main competitors – it is the fact that it will be a tough winner in the “Best International Feature” category. If voters feel that this is a big enough award, as they might have done with Roma last year, they could cast their Best Picture votes for an English-language film that is not a sure winner in its own category ,

However, it is conceivable that “parasites” can do what “Roma” cannot. Bong Joon Ho has been one of the most popular faces at the award ceremony this year, and support for his film is wide and deep. There aren’t many chances of it winning the Producers Guild Award on Saturday, but a sad win there, or rather a win in the SAG Ensemble category on Sunday, would make it a real competitor.

The SAG Prize would be particularly revealing: While the film was neither nominated by the SAG nor by the Oscars for individual acting awards, it was nominated in the category in which the SAG voters did not have to know the names of the actors and only welcomed the actors could entire ensemble. A win there would show real actor support and make it more likely that there are enough fans across the academy to win.

Bong might be recognized as the best director at the Oscars with or without a Best Picture win, but the second may not come without the first.

“THE IRISHMAN”

So far, “The Irishman” has been the big, impressive film in this award season, which is nominated for everything but only wins critic awards. And although Netflix may now be less stressed than last year, there are still cinemas that don’t show Netflix films – and maybe voters who don’t vote for them.

The key for “The Irishman” is to emphasize the historical nature of this (final?) Return to a story about organized crime by Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and others, and to win some awards on the way to Oscar. The producer guild would be the big one. A loss there would really hurt and a win would be huge.

And while the film can be seen on film screens as well as on TV monitors, it is terribly easy to walk away from it during the three-and-a-half-hour tour of the house. Netflix must work to make voters see it as a monumental elegy, not just a long film – and they have to rely on Scorsese to show great respect when it comes to voting voters who don’t absolutely goes No. 1.

“JOKER”

Joker has the most nominations, but it could also be the hardest way to win. The problem is that Todd Phillips’ dark film is extremely popular – by far the biggest box office hit among the nominees – but also extremely divisive. And counting the best images from Oscars, where the way a voter rates films is often more important than the film he or she places at the top of the poll is meant to reward the consensus, not the split.

Winning the Producers Guild, which also uses the preference count, would be shockingly great for the Joker team, but it’s unlikely to happen. What else can it do? Joaquin Phoenix must continue to win prizes, which he will do. The actors branch has to gather behind the film so that it gets so many votes that it has a big lead in rounds in which the ballots are redistributed.

And conventional wisdom about how hard it will be for “Joker” to win must be wrong, just as conventional wisdom about the film has often been wrong since it was first shown in August.

