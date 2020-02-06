advertisement

It was an election in February in which the government had been in power for a decade and was accused of being contactless and elitist.

For its part, the ruling party accused the main opposition of being led by shadowy armed men and having policies that would bankrupt the state.

The parallels between the most important parliamentary elections of 1932 and the current elections do not end here.

The Cumann na nGaedheal government has been accused of wasting public funds in the depths of the Great Depression. The Shannon program, then the children’s hospital, was three times as expensive. There was also a legacy from the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC), a dispute over who should pay their pensions, that Fianna Fáil, as a Western British party, waged against Cumann na nGaedheal.

Like her descendants in Fine Gael today, Cumann na nGaedheal had a triumph in foreign policy that the ballot box could not take advantage of. The Westminster statutes in 1931 were the Brexit edition of the day. It anchored the autonomous character of the rulers within the British Empire of the Irish Free State, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Cumann na nGaedheal was extremely critical of the British.

Tim Pat Coogan said: “He (WT Cosgrave, President of the Executive Council) had to suppress his key successes in Anglo-Irish relations in order to help and comfort both the British Conservatives and the Irish Republicans.”

class struggle

In response to Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin’s claim that Fine Gael was the Party of Privilege, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested that there had never been “a class war in Irish politics and it shouldn’t start now”.

That is wrong. Class struggle was present from the start in the struggle between the two major parties of the state. The contract wasn’t the only thing that split them.

Cumann na nGaedheal, the predecessor of Fine Gael, was relentlessly denounced as a party to the West. Their leadership was often caricatured in the political cartoons of that time as wearing the top hat and tail, the unofficial uniform of the British establishment.

The unification of Cumann na nGaedheal with privilege was illustrated in Fianna Fáil’s 1932 election poster slogan, which describes Abraham Lincoln: “Government by the rich for the rich”. In contrast, Fianna Fáil promised the equivalent of an “Ireland for All” in 1932.

In an era of austerity cuts in which public wages were cut, Fianna Fáil regularly increased the cost of maintaining the post of Governor General of the Free State of Ireland, the King’s representative in Ireland.

Cumann na nGaedheal struck back as he tried to defile Fianna Fáil as a party that was at the mercy of the dark forces. The most famous election poster “The shadow of an armed man, keep him away from home” wanted to represent Fianna Fáil as a party that had an inheritance of violence in a way that will be familiar to today’s mockings against Sinn Féin.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has a daily reminder of this campaign in his 1932 party poster office. It shows de Valera with a pistol that an IRA gunman stuck in his back. It also refers to Saor Éire, a revolutionary republican organization that was founded in 1931 and has been associated with communism.

Cumann na nGaedheal tried to take advantage of the idea that Fianna Fáil was a party that the Communists disliked. Given the later recordings of Éamon de Valera, it seems like a real fear at the time. In addition, Cumann na nGaedheal de Valeras described politics as “unirical and un-Catholic”.

Front page Irish Times ad Cumann na nGaedheal had taken out on the morning of the election on February 16, 1932

It was pronounced in a famous Irish Times title advert that Cumann na nGaedheal published on the morning of the election on February 16, 1932: “The armed men and communists vote for Fianna Fáil today – vote for the ruling party”.

Cumann na nGaedheal ran on his record and his campaign was largely negative. It offered no solution to the unemployment and poverty problems that were widespread in Ireland at the time, and instead emphasized its status as a safe couple in a time of global turmoil.

The ongoing fear tactic appears to be an example of the law of declining yields, similar to how repeated warnings about Sinn Féin and its connections to the IRA appear to be waning given the opinion polls of a new generation.

Fianna Fáil victory

The Irish public was no longer interested in how historian Mel Farrell, in his book Party Politics in a New Democracy: The Irish Free State, 1922-37, explains: “In September 1927 Fianna Fáil was an unknown figure. Until 1932, like any other party, it undermined Cumann na nGaedheal’s negative campaign. This time, the circumstances that suited De Valera and his party appealed to new and first-time voters.

“His arguments for an alternative approach seemed insurmountable given the scale of change across Europe. Fianna Fáil successfully exploited economic discontent and challenged Cumann na nGaedheal’s orthodoxy by promising improved welfare measures and the implementation of protectionism. “

The result of the general election of 1932 was a victory for Fianna Fáil. The party increased its seats from 57 to 72 and its share of votes from 35.2 to 44.5 percent. Cumann na nGaedheal declined from 38.6 percent to 35.2 percent and lost eight seats.

Fianna Fáil missed the majority by five seats and was able to form a government with the support of the Labor Party. De Valera, who was dissatisfied with his short mandate, called for a temporary election in January 1933. This time he won the majority of one, but won 76 seats against Cumann na nGaedheal (48). Fianna Fáil’s status as the largest party would last until 2011.

The fear that Fianna Fáil could be controlled by shadowy armed men proved to be unfounded. De Valera annoyed many of his old contracting comrades by banning the IRA in 1936. Six IRA men were executed during World War II.

In his relationship with the Catholic Church, he also proved to be as punctual as his predecessors.

The most important thing about the 1932 general election was that there was a peaceful transfer of power from one bitter rival to another, as Farrell emphasizes: “Nine years after the end of the civil war, there was a peaceful and democratic transfer of power from The Winners of His Defeated – Something , which is remarkable when we look at Europe’s turbulent history in the 1930s. “

