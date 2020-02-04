advertisement

Few athletes protect their image with as much care as tennis. For fourteen days the pretty face of the gentle game in Melbourne has been struck from one PR disaster to the next, and the bruises will continue.

The meltdown began with the reluctance of the Australian Open to recognize with sufficient speed and clarity what everyone in the city – everyone in the country and around the world – knew about the smothering effects of bushfire smoke. It then moved to the similar impact that Margaret Court’s twisted moral sincerity had on all those who were not born in the 19th century, most publicly Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe, against the hardwired homophobia of the 77-year-old legend and protested the almost forgotten apartheid apology. Holy smoke.

Presentation is everything. While the cheerleading TV stations, which reported the season’s first slam for a global audience of millions, could hardly overlook what their viewers saw through the yellow-brown haze on the screens, the most dramatic time was before Dalila Jakupovic coughed the tournament days in court, to satisfy media curiosity and concerns from concerned players and spectators about what constitutes safe air in Melbourne Park.

Half excuses

The pollution subsided; Court was half apologized by Navratilova and McEnroe, but she said nothing. The tournament and television certainly said that Navratilova and McEnroe broke previously unknown “security protocols” – not what they actually did, which embarrassed the court. Navratilova and McEnroe made unanimous statements.

But there was another exclamation mark that added to the embarrassment rate. It was the end of the ninth game in the second set of the men’s final on Sunday evening when Novak Djokovic had his Serena Williams moment. With some justification he was angry that two slow serving violations had torn the steel grip he usually has on his feelings. So he patted the chairman’s damien, Damien Dumusois, with the certainty of a legitimate champion and “gave him a serve” to borrow him from the Australian Argot.

When he was supposed to “let it through to the goalkeeper”, Djokovic “nibbled” and exploded. “You made yourself famous in this match,” he said to the worthy Frenchman. “Well done. Especially in the second. Well done. You made yourself famous. Well done, man.”

The damage was done. Again. Since he plays tennis from Mars (though via Hades), Djokovic recovered to defeat Dominic Thiem, who played here in the Naomi Osaka role (except in contrast to the Japanese player in the 2018 final against Williams, who lost Austria and that’s important) in this story).

In the euphoria of Djokovic’s eighth win in Melbourne, the moment was just around the corner when the winner recalled his commitment to give the event a shine. Right again, he apologized for his crassness. Type of. When he tried to embellish the picture with a smile, he said, “Because he touched his shoe? I didn’t know that it was completely forbidden. I found it a nice, very friendly touch. “

It was not a good thing for himself and for the tournament, which had just enriched him by 4.2 million Australian dollars (2.4 million euros). Because he’s charming and intelligent, he’s probably made it. However, like fire smoke, there was a persistent hint of something that wasn’t quite right. The headlines were terrible. Someone looked up the rules. He could be fined $ 30,000 for that – like Williams, who ended up paying a little less.

Bloody

When he should have celebrated his victory on Monday, he apologized again. “Sometimes you do things that you’re not happy with and you go through different emotions. They go through ups and downs. Of course I’m not glad that I touched the referee. And I’m sorry if I do him or otherwise offended someone. “Done. Go on. Image saved. Or maybe not.

Court will regard her visit as a triumph, honored to mark the 50th anniversary of her calendar slam and in which the stadium of the same name still exists – despite Navratilova’s campaign to transform the stadium into the Evonne Goolagong Arena.

Court will be back saying what she wants. So it will be Djokovic. Will Navratilova? Will McEnroe? You were brought back to a corner to stop rocking the bloody boat, boys. Maybe next time they won’t bother to make the trip. It’s a long way to get humiliated if you know you’re right.

Chances are that Djokovic will win the championship again. At best, no one can touch him, except Rafa Nadal on sand when he’s fit. Federer couldn’t beat him with two match points last summer at Wimbledon. He was also unable to defend the lead with 4: 1 and 5: 2 in the first set against Djokovic in the semifinals.

Djokovic, who now has 17 majors, could add two of the remaining three slams in 2020. So if he won a ninth Australian Open, he could sit on Federer on 20 majors next year – with Nadal if the Spaniard wins in Roland Garros this summer. All three Big Three equally and nervously share 60 Grand Slam titles and wonder which of the other two will be the first to leave the party. This is a picture.

And it’s a party. With all the nonsense of the past fortnight, tennis is still surprising. If only it got a little lighter. If only it said publicly what is behind closed doors like Navratilova and McEnroe – and probably Djokovic.

– Guardian

