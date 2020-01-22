advertisement

South Sudanese arrested register statement (PHOTO / Courtesy).

KAMPALA – A South Sudanese national was arrested at the Malaba border for allegedly transporting a chemical used to make counterfeit dollars.

Duach Chuol Kaylech Toang was intercepted on Wednesday January 22, 2020 by customs officials with the chemical hidden in his hand luggage. He was on his way to South Sudan.

According to URA, the chemical was intercepted using the non-intrusive hand baggage scanner.

“One by one, their (other travelers) hand baggage went through the non-intrusive hand baggage scanner at the border without problem until it was Duach’s baggage turn. The scanner detected something strange that prompted the team to physically inspect the luggage, “said URA in a statement.

“They found bundles of dollar-sized paper and cash, among other things. At first glance, they were only papers, but after applying the (chemical) liquid contained in Duach’s luggage, the papers turned into fake dollars. Immediately the suspect, Duach was arrested and he should face the law, “added the statement.

Non-intrusive inspection (NII) technology is a powerful tool against contraband that continues to deter many smugglers.

According to the URA, the facilitation of legitimate trade and the protection of society from harmful products are two of the fundamental mandates of customs and, as such, the introduction of counterfeits into our economy is intolerable.

