The 6 most valuable companies are all technology companies when the 2020s begin

The 2010s will be remembered when the ten tech companies became remarkably powerful and valuable.

Check out where we were 10 years ago. In 2009, only one of the 10 most valuable companies in the world – Microsoft – was a technology company. Now, at the beginning of a new decade, six of the ten most valuable companies are technology giants: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (the parent company of Google), Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba. In addition, these six companies are the first to sixth largest companies in the world, with Apple and Microsoft each valued at more than $ 1.2 trillion.

How did this point come about? A decade ago, oil magazines like Exxon Mobile and Royal Dutch Shell easily overtook some of these technology companies that dominate today. Tech has clearly failed the party and now seems to have a stranglehold on the market.

According to several experts who spoke to TheWrap, three key factors have driven the rise of technology: ubiquity, innovation and adaptability.

In terms of ubiquity, all of these companies have not only been taken over by more people in the past decade, they are also used more frequently.

“Most consumers use Amazon, Apple, Google, Netflix, and Facebook every day and consider it a necessity along with water and food,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said. “Technology experts like FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google) have now become an integral part of the Internet and have crossed the line in which these monetization engines have become an important part of the next generation’s economy.”

Take Facebook for example. With more than 400 million users at the beginning of 2010, it was big enough to displace MySpace as a social media website and at the same time inspire a hit film in “The Social Network” Monolith with 2.4 billion global users. In the meantime, WhatsApp and Instagram have been added to the app family, leaving more time to interact with one of the core products. More people who spend more time on their platforms have seen digital ad revenue increase each year as advertisers continue to run away from old media companies who chose Facebook and Google.

This growth has been particularly attractive to Wall Street, which is usually more interested in where a company is headed than where it is.

“In a world where growth is hard to find, technology stocks stay ahead and the center for investors,” added Ives. “Valuations have risen in the past decade and have been the main fuel for this parabolic technology move in recent years. Transformation technology trends like cloud, streaming, and smartphones have changed the world and consumer behavior, and stocks reflect this dynamic. “

The next two factors, innovation and adaptability, are closely linked. Many of these companies have been able to survey the landscape, watch the steady rise of smartphones and the Internet, and position their companies to succeed, while their competitors took years to catch up. As hockey legend Wayne Gretzky once put it, skate where the puck will be, not where it is. Here comes to mind Amazon. Twenty years ago, it was considered an unprofitable and unprofitable online bookseller. Ten years ago it established itself as a point of contact for online purchases. Now, e-commerce sales in 2019 will be $ 3.46 trillion, or double where the industry was five years ago. Amazon, led by Jeff Bezos, anticipated this trend.

Film producer and current professor of economics at New York University, Peter Newman, added that “adaptability” or the ability to quickly adapt to market dynamics often play a crucial role.

“Take a look at Netflix,” said Newman, “it has grown from sending envelopes with DVDs to a clear (streaming) path for 7 years that companies couldn’t compete with.”

Netflix isn’t one of the 10 most valuable companies in the world, but it is doing well at the start of the 1920s: valued at around $ 142 billion, and has been the best performing company in the S&P 500 since 2010.

This was supported by changes beyond Netflix’s control, such as the increasing introduction of high-speed Internet. However, Netflix noticed this and shifted its focus from DVD rental to a company that offered and produced content that could be streamed online. This was a step that more established competitors could have taken, but not. This failure to adapt – often with the motto “If it doesn’t break, why fix it?” – enabled Netflix to run blood to nearly 160 million global subscribers with the strength of its original shows and content licensed from Hollywood Blue. It would take years for heavy hitters like Disney to enter the streaming battle late.

“If Warner Bros. had entered the streaming business at the same time (as Netflix), we might not have Netflix now,” added Newman, “because shows like” Friends “and” The Office “would not have been available.”

There are some legitimate reasons to be skeptical. These technology companies will continue to be the most valuable companies in a decade. Changes happen quickly and new competitors emerge – not to mention politics. For example, Senator Elizabeth Warren has warned that if she is elected president, she will dissolve Facebook and Amazon.

However, Gene Munster, founder and chief analyst of Loup Ventures, said these companies are well positioned to be successful as they continue to settle in new sectors and take market share from new competitors.

“The reason why Tech has had a run that is likely to continue into the next decade is because the sector is stealing market capitalization from other industries,” said Munster. “For example, Apple has taken over the market cap from Nokia, Sony, Canon and all industries that have been disrupted by the iPhone. Over the next ten years, technology will steal healthcare and automotive capitalization from massive markets largely unaffected by technology. “

