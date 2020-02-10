advertisement

By looking on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Internet as a whole, you can really feel the sweep of joy for ‘Parasite’.

Bong Joon-ho’s private smile on the statuette has been gutted and memorized, the director’s fans are now called Bong-Hive, and the all-Korean cast is now Hollywood toast. Brad Pitt stops to kiss Joon-ho after the ceremony, and the HBO series based on “ Parasite ” is now one of the most anticipated television shows.

Looking at the reaction online, one gets the impression that everything is predetermined and not the upheaval it is supposed to be. We have the feeling that this has been fought for a long time and inevitable, just like the victory of Sinn Féin at the polls this weekend. In a way, they are not that different. Korean cinema has launched some of the most exciting and refined films of the past two decades, with the 2003 film Oldboy which launched South Korean cinema as having cross appeal with Western audiences.

“ Snowpiercer ” of 2013 was a cult success and was probably the way most people were introduced to Bong Joon-ho’s work, but he has been working regularly for years. You only have to look at “Memories of Murder” and “The Host” to know that there was a serious talent at work. “ Train To Busan ” of 2016 was hailed as a genre masterpiece and managed to merge the horror of the zombies with scary action scenes and class satire. The Handmaiden by Park Chan-wook, also from 2016, was a huge critical success.

advertisement

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEUXfv87Wpk [/ embedded]

Leaving all that aside, another reason for the surprise with the victory of “Parasite” is that it did not follow the predetermined path to victory. When you look at the golden derby, there are always markers and signs that point to the Oscars. For example, a Director’s Guild of America Award victory assures you of a Best Director Oscar win. The accuracy rate? Since 1948, there have only been eight directors who have not won the Best Director’s Award as well as the Directors Guild Award. When it comes to the best movie, the Producer Guild Award is another reliable marker. Before yesterday evening, the Producer’s Guild Award had an accuracy of 67.74% to predict the best image.

An upheaval with two of the most reliable predictors of Oscar glory is not an easy task in itself, but there is yet another reason why “ Parasite ” was not to win and it is the elephant in the room. It is a foreign language film. ‘Parasite’ is not the first foreign language film to be nominated for the best film, and it will certainly not be the last. However, he was the first to win it. The Oscars are in their 92nd year.

The real question is not how “Parasite” won here. The real question is how the Oscars took so long to give the best film to a film in a foreign language. In his speech at the Golden Globes, Bong Joon-ho explained how “once you get over the one inch height barrier of subtitles, you will discover many incredible films.” This could be true for an audience more accustomed to conventional films, or the kind of star to whom they recognize and respond.

How is it that the Oscars and the voting pool of the Academy Awards have just done so?

.

advertisement