Columbia Sportswear Co. had a strong fourth quarter – and shoes played a vital role.

During yesterday’s earnings forecast, CEO, CEO and President of the Company, Tim Boyle, found that shoes from the label of the same name, Columbia, outperformed the brand as of December 31.

Last year, Columbia released its latest collection called Sh / ft, which consists of trail-ready shoes with street-style aesthetics. The line started in August with two color variations of its guide shoes, Sh / ft OutDry Mid and Sh / ft Low.

The company hired the musician and FN cover star Zedd to promote the line, and outfitted him with the look and featured him in campaigns during his tour.

Columbia has placed the fresh additions to the shoe range in front of new consumers.

“I was at a sneaker store in Prague two weeks ago and the entire front of the store was made up of Columbia Sh / ft products,” said Boyle in the Q&A part of the earnings report. He continued: “I think the whole concept of combining the comfort of sports shoes with a traditional hiking shoe will really be the way to go.”

Columbia Sh / ft OutDr Mid “Energy Purple.”

CREDIT: Columbia

Columbia was also successful with traditional outdoor styles such as Ice Maiden, Newton Ridge and Bugaboot.

“I’ve been talking about it since we went public 20 years ago. [Shoes] should be the largest product category for the company,” said Boyle during the Q&A portion of the earnings report.

Boyle continued: “I am only very confident that over time we will have a very solid business. It is not growing as fast as we would like it to be, but it is still growing at a fast pace and faster than our clothing store with Columbia brand. “

Columbia Bugaboot III for men.

CREDIT: Amazon

In addition to the label of the same name, Columbia Sportswear Co. was successful with its cold weather brand Sorel, which improved 13% to $ 143.5 million in the period under review.

Though he didn’t name specific styles, Boyle praised Sorel’s development into a brand that will be the first shoe brand year-round, and expects the label to remain the company’s fastest-growing brand. The managing director also noted Sorel’s ability to combine fashion and function in its products – which have been instrumental in attracting female consumers.

Boyle said Sorel’s Fall 20 line will include men’s products in its casual footwear range for the first time.

The executive also mentioned the strong sell-off of the company’s PFG line, which includes footwear and apparel, and had sales of over $ 200 million in 2019.

Sorel Blake lace-up boots.

CREDIT: Sorel

