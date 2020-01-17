advertisement

What better way to kick off the New Year by driving a whole new electric car with our shiny guilt-free # Do1Thing gift?

Whether you’re looking for a new car or just want a much-needed upgrade, you can have peace of mind knowing that you’re doing your part for the environment too.

advertisement

By collecting six passwords which will be printed in the Leicester Mercury between Wednesday 22 January and Tuesday 28 January and you could have a chance to win the new MG ZS EV.

The exciting competition is part of our next project # Do1Thing which will be launched on January 22.

We provide readers with all the local stories, expert advice and practical advice they need to be better informed and equipped to take positive action and be environmentally friendly.

Tell me about the car

The MG ZS EV has many gadgets and features

(Image: Jonathan Fleetwood 2018)

MG ZS EV is the family electric SUV, designed for those who want all the benefits of zero emissions, without compromising on practicality or style.

The latest model is the most high-tech MG car of all time, the MG Pilot driver assistance suite setting new specifications and safety standards, fully justified by its 5 * Euro NCAP safety rating.

Combining a spacious interior with an elegant exterior, MG ZS EV Exclusive comes with a fantastic range of features.

These include a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and an 8-inch color touchscreen including satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to name a few.

MG ZS EV is the most high-tech MG car of all time

(Image: Jonathan Fleetwood 2018)

With 163 miles of range (WLTP certified) and frequent fast charging in just 40 minutes, you can enjoy the freedom to go anywhere in the MG ZS EV.

The package is wrapped in MG’s famous seven-year warranty, giving you peace of mind for many years and kilometers of driving.

To find out more about MG ZS EV or to locate your nearest dealer, click here .

How to participate?

The winner of the competition will be selected on Wednesday February 5, 2020

(Image: Jonathan Fleetwood 2018)

Get the Leicester Mercury paper from Wednesday 22 January to recover your first password.

Collect the six passwords, printed daily on paper between January 28 and Tuesday

Return to this page where the registration form will be opened for you to enter – you will need ALL six passwords

You must do this before the 5 p.m. closing date on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 and you will be in the draw

A general winner will be randomly selected on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from among all the correct answers submitted.

Terms and conditions

Participants will need six passwords to win

(Image: Jonathan Fleetwood 2016)

The prize consists of a brand new 69 or 70 MG ZS EV Exclusive plate in the color of the model chosen by the winner. The plate will depend on the immediate availability of the colors of the model chosen for delivery.

The price is non-negotiable, non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available.

The prize will be awarded to the MG dealer partner closest to the winners within 90 days of the contest closing date.

This contest is open only to UK residents aged 18 or over at the time of the draw, with the exception of employees of MG Motor UK Limited, MG Dealer Partners and Reach and their affiliates, their families and agencies.

Only one participant per household will be accepted. All subsequent entries will be removed from the contest.

If the winner cannot be contacted by MG Motor UK within 7 days of notification of their winner status by e-mail, MG Motor UK reserves the right to then select another winner, who will then have 7 days to accept the prize following the same contact routes as the original winner.

This competition is syndicated among the 25 headlines of daily regional newspapers owned by Reach plc in England, Scotland and Wales.

PLC standard scope rules apply – see here for more details.

For full terms and conditions, please click here.

.

advertisement