Just last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed an audience of specialists and innovators in the technology industry at a data protection conference in Brussels with the passionate words: “We at Apple believe that data protection is a fundamental human right.” Cook now delivers the speech, wakes up the heartfelt request the audience and receives thunderous applause in response.

But today Apple (and Tim Cook in a broader sense) is starting to look like one big hypocrite. According to Reuters, Apple gave up plans to have iPhone users fully encrypt backups of their devices on the company’s iCloud service after the FBI complained that the move would harm the investigation.

So far, the reversal has never been reported by Apple. According to the report, Apple devices have a reputation for protecting the data stored on the device, but the information uploaded to iCloud can be decrypted by Apple so that it can be passed on to the police and authorities when required by law.

The company had tried to close this gap by applying end-to-end encryption used on devices to users’ iCloud backups. However, the plan was never implemented after the FBI had problems with it, and the idea was consequently killed.

For many, the report suggests that Apple was all too willing to help US law enforcement and intelligence agencies, despite being more stringent in high-profile litigation with the government and pretending to be defending its customers’ information.

It is worth noting that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies regularly asked Apple to decrypt iCloud data and requested thousands of accounts in the first half of 2019. Apple has recently been asked to unlock two iPhones used by a Saudi Air Force officer who shot three Americans at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida last month. Even Trump entered the debate and went on Twitter to launch an attack on Apple, which he believed refused to unlock phones used by “killers, drug dealers, and other violent criminals”.

While Apple has released the shooter’s iCloud backups in the Pensacola case, it has now become known that the technology company is happy to provide more assistance to the FBI and other agencies, even if they are not related to a particular probe.

Sharing iCloud data enables seamless communication between devices, and for many, convenience outweighs security concerns. While some feel privacy is more important and the company shouldn’t have access to the device or iCloud passwords, others are willing to ignore them.

