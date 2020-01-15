advertisement

Rush fans, devastated by the recent loss of drummer Neil Peart, will find some comfort in Long Beach when they meet other fans of the Canadian trio for a night of music and tons of drum solos.

On January 30, rush fan and DJ Dave Skott will pay homage to the late drummer as part of his rush bar event at Que Sera.

“I am sure that some of the participants will be in a dark mood and that is fine, everyone grieves differently, but we are planning a very entertaining, lively evening full of rush stories and shared memories of past shows and experiences,” said Skott in an email.

Peart, a Hall of Fame drummer, died of brain cancer earlier this month at the age of 67. He was the lead text writer for the Canadian rock and roll progressive rock band Hall of Fame.

The free event offers all rush music from 9 p.m. until 1 p.m. with a focus on songs in which Peart’s legendary drum solos performed. The music is accompanied by a synchronized laser show and of course a ton of air will drum around the venue.

If you go

When: 21:00 – 01:00 – 30/01

Where: Que Sera, 1923 E. Seventh St., Long Beach

Entry: Free, only 21 years and older.

Information: facebook.com/events/1027088154324023/

