Rosalia is on a roll. After choosing the album of the year for her second soundtrack “El Mal Querer” at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, she released a music video for her single “Juro Que” this week. The Spanish pop star is also making fashion headlines.

Earlier this month, when she saw Kylie Jenner hanging out, the singer from “Malamente” was dressed in a Louis Vuitton-inspired jumpsuit by @imran_potato, a bootleg streetwear designer with a cult following.

Rosalía was also seen in a pair of blinged-out sneakers from the sustainable and nervous American fashion brand Collina Strada.

The singer is part of a new group of Latin American musicians who are redefining music and style – she has worked with J Balvin, who was named FNAA Style Influencer of the Year in 2019. She recently partnered with celebrity stylist Samantha Burkhart.

Burkhart, who also styles Billie Eilish, Poppy and Sia, is known for giving her customers playful clothes with a dark edge.

Rosalia receives @billboard Rising Star Award at the event "Women In Music"

